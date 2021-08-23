Perform Better Operations with the Online Vocational Education Report in Analytics Kit
Analytics Kit provides the report and event tracking template for online vocational education apps in its 6.1.0 version, in addition to the reports and templates available for the game, sports and health, and general industries. With them, Analytics Kit is dedicated to offering smart and customizable data-related services for different scenarios, which is ideal for the product management and operations team.forum.xda-developers.com
