Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

USDC Reserves to Expand from Cash to US Treasuries

u.today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoinbase president and COO Emilie Choi has taken to Twitter to announce that as of September 1, all reserves that back the second largest stablecoin USDC will be stored in cash and US government treasuries. She shared a press release from the website of one of the companies that created...

u.today

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Treasuries#Treasury Bonds#Stablecoin Usdc#Https T Co 29liagg2la#Usdt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Related
Businessetftrends.com

Will EM Central Bank Policy Benefit This VanEck ETF?

The Federal Reserve isn’t the only central bank deploying various monetary policy tools to help an economy contend with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Various emerging market central banks are responding to the global health crisis, and some of those moves could be prove impactful for exchange traded funds, such as the VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEArca: EMLC).
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

The Rise Of Debt Financing In The U.S. Cannabis Markets

As I look back to 2018, it is crazy to see that equity investments in the U.S. cannabis industry outpaced actual cannabis sales that year. Nationwide cannabis sales in 2018 were just shy of $10 billion while equity investments in the industry came in around $12 billion. Anyone who has been involved in or following the cannabis industry for a few years can recall announcement after announcement of various companies raising gobs of capital primarily based on projections and a nice logo. Unfortunately, 2018 and 2019 saw the majority of these investments squandered due to a variety of issues ranging from regulatory hurdles to compliance, to over taxation, over valuations, greedy management teams, and the list goes on. However, there was a silver lining here as the cream really began to rise to the top with high-quality operators beginning to emerge and something really wild started happening – a few businesses actually became profitable.
Marketsu.today

Grayscale Cryptocurrency Fund Premium Hits Negative

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Retailthepaypers.com

The Bank of Thailand to trial retail digital currencies in 2022

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has announced plans following a recent study to begin testing a Retail Central Bank Digital Currency (Retail CBDC) in the second quarter of 2022. The bank had conducted a study on the implications of a retail CBDC on the country’s financial sector as well as published results of a survey on the development of a CBDC based on the paper ‘The Way Forward for Retail Central Bank Digital Currency in Thailand’, published on 2 April 2021.
Marketstokenist.com

USDC to Increase Cash Reserves as Stablecoins Battle for Transparency

Neither the author, Kai Morris, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. As stablecoins continue their path to maturity, many projects are increasing their transparency to appeal to institutional investors. Just recently, Circle, part of the consortium behind USDC, announced it will build its stablecoin reserves entirely of cash and short-duration US treasuries. This comes just months after Circle and Tether were accused by Paxos of essentially being unregulated and opaque in their practices.
Marketsfuturesmag.com

CENTRE Consortium To Change The Reserves Composition For USDC

Crypto was mixed this morning with Solana (SOL) outperforming in the Top 10. BTC is back below 50,000 after making highs of roughly 51,000 yesterday. CENTRE Consortium, formed by Coinbase and Circle to launch the USDC Stablecoin, announced that it will change the reserves composition for USDC. We contrast the change with current disclosures published by Tether for USDt reserves.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CHF recovers from daily lows on US Treasury yields rebound

USD/CHF prints milder gains on Wednesday in the Asian session. Higher US Treasury yields underpin the demand for the US dollar. The Swiss franc losses part of its gain on general risk-on sentiment. USD/CHF consolidates gains in the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. After testing the low at around 0.9111...
Marketskitco.com

Gold and silver: central bank, corporate, and individual reserves

CPM discusses the long lead up to the 13 August 1971 suspension of dollar-gold convertibility for governments and central banks, and why the end of the Bretton Woods gold-dollar standard was not a surprise to people who were watching. He also discussed some trends in companies holding cash reserves in gold and silver, and wondered aloud why more companies do not do that. He then addressed some recent questions and comments asked of CPM.
MarketsCoinDesk

Swiss Financial Trio to Offer Institutions Tokenized Assets on Tezos

Crypto Finance is acting as an infrastructure provider on the project, while InCore Bank is carrying out tokenization using the new “DAR-1 token standard” on Tezos, developed by Inacta. Swiss regulators are close to approving the first Tezos-tokenized product, said Crypto Finance Group’s Stijn Vander Straeten. Disclosure. The leader in...
Credits & LoansCoinDesk

Visa Takes First Step Into NFT, USDC to Be Backed 100% by Cash, US Treasurys by September

"The Hash" hosts discuss today's hot topics: Visa is hopping on the NFT bandwagon with its purchase of Cryptopunk 7610 for $150K, Poly Network confirms the hacker has submitted a valid key for the remaining $141 million stolen from the network, USDC issuer Circle says the stablecoin will be fully backed by cash and U.S. Treasurys by September, and a Deloitte survey suggests most executives see digital assets as strong fiat alternative in next five to ten years. Plus, Onlyfans' content control has deeper repercussions than you think.
Marketsbitcoin.com

USD Coin Reserves to Be Held in Cash and Short Duration US Government Treasuries Starting September

Circle, one of the companies of the Centre Consortium, the issuer of USD coin, stated yesterday it would change the structure of the reserves supporting the value of the stablecoin. With help from Coinbase, the company will now only hold cash and short-duration U.S. government treasuries from September. The move seeks to recover the trust of investors that criticized USD coin’s diversified portfolio of investments used as a reserve.
Marketsdecrypt.co

Circle Stablecoin to Be Held 'Entirely' in Cash, US Treasuries

USD Coin (USDC) will only be backed by cash and U.S. treasury bills, according to a recent blog post from the Centre Consortium. Centre was founded by Boston-based Circle and Coinbase, the American crypto exchange, in 2018. Circle issues USDC while Centre oversees which entities are allowed to issue the...
MarketsTechCrunch

Blockchain startup XREX gets $17M to make cross-border trade faster

A substantial portion of the world’s trade is done in United States dollars, creating problems for businesses in countries with a dollar shortage. Blockchain startup XREX was launched to help cross-border businesses in emerging markets perform faster transactions with products like a payment escrow service and crypto-fiat exchange platform. The...
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

PayPal UK Adds Crypto Option for Users, Bitcoin Rises Above $50K

(NASDAQ: PYPL) will start offering its users the ability to buy, sell and hold crypto beginning this week according to the company. While PayPal has already commenced crypto trading in the US this is the first international location for the global Fintech. The news is helping to drive Bitcoin higher as it is now trading above $50,000 for the first time since May. The crypto service is being powered by a partnership with Paxos Trust Company.

Comments / 0

Community Policy