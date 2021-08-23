Cancel
Barry County, MO

Heat Advisory issued for Barry, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-23 14:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Barry; Barton; Benton; Camden; Cedar; Christian; Dade; Dallas; Dent; Douglas; Greene; Hickory; Howell; Jasper; Laclede; Lawrence; Maries; McDonald; Miller; Morgan; Newton; Oregon; Ozark; Phelps; Polk; Pulaski; Shannon; St. Clair; Stone; Taney; Texas; Vernon; Webster; Wright HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Daily afternoon and evening heat index values of 100 to 106 are expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a prolonged heat wave that will last through most of the week.

alerts.weather.gov

