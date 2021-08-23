Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

UK’s Covid recovery slows amid staff and materials shortages

By Richard Partington Economics correspondent
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xChx4_0ba2hprt00
A job vacancy sign at a souvenir shop Photograph: Christopher Thomond/The Guardian

Britain’s economic recovery from lockdown has slowed sharply in the past month despite the removal of most remaining pandemic restrictions, as businesses suffered the worst shortages of workers and materials since at least the late 1990s.

The latest snapshot from IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (Cips) showed growth in private sector outputslowed to a six-month low in August.

Problems with hiring workers and shortages of materials were 14 times higher than usual, and the worst since the survey of business activity began in January 1998.

Related: UK growth hits six-month low as staff and materials shortages bite – business live

In a sign that the economic recovery from lockdown is losing momentum, the IHS Markit/Cips flash purchasing managers’ index dropped from to 55.3 in August from 59.2 in July. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion.

It comes despite the easing of most remaining pandemic restrictions on 19 July. Chris Williamson, the chief business economist at IHS Markit, said that rising coronavirus infections were deterring consumer spending, while businesses were struggling with acute supply shortages.

“The number of companies reporting that output had fallen due to staff or materials shortages has risen far above anything ever seen previously in more than 20 years of survey history,” he said. “In manufacturing, sectors including automotive production and electrical goods have fallen into decline due mainly to supply constraints.”

Job vacancies across the UK have risen to record levels in recent months, while many firms have been forced to temporarily close or reduce production after staff being pinged by the NHS Covid app.

Disruption to global supply chains linked to the pandemic and Brexit have also triggered shortages of raw materials.

The IHS/Markit survey of 1,300 manufacturers and service sector companies, which is tracked by the Bank of England and the Treasury for early warning signs from the economy, showed employment rose at the fastest rate since the survey began.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

Duncan Brock, group director at Cips, said the shortages were beginning to feed through into higher wages and increased shipping costs. “An abnormally large slowdown in overall activity in August offers a stark warning to the UK economy that the accelerated levels of growth we’ve seen earlier this summer are not sustainable,” he said.

Figures published earlier on Monday showed a similar picture in the eurozone, although private sector activity managed to remain at stronger levels than in the UK despite widespread supply chain delays. This pulled Markit’s composite PMI for the eurozone down to 59.5 in August from a record high of 60.2 in July.

Samuel Tombs, the chief UK economist at the consultancy Pantheon Macroeconomics, said UK goods export orders grew at a significantly slower pace than in the eurozone for the eighth consecutive month. “[This highlights that] Brexit has impeded the British economy’s recovery,” he said.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Recovery#Uk Economy#Ihs Markit#The Ihs Markit Cips#Nhs Covid#The Bank Of England#Treasury#Business Today#Guardian Business#Pmi#Pantheon Macroeconomics#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
HealthThe Guardian

Why aren’t children being vaccinated in the UK? – podcast

As back to school looms and in-person teaching returns, there is an expectation that Covid-19 cases will rise, especially among children. In the UK, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for children aged 12 to 17, but they are still not available to most people in this demographic. Shivani Dave speaks to the Guardian’s science correspondent, Natalie Grover, about why that is the case.
BusinessThe Guardian

Boots fails on the PCR delivery test while we are in quarantine

I paid £480 for three sets of day two and day eight Covid PCR tests from Boots to be sent to our quarantine address. They didn’t arrive and each time I called I was assured they were on their way. I am currently on day five of quarantine and we have received nothing. I asked for my money back and was told it was non-refundable. I’ve now had to shell out £500 for tests from another provider.
WorldThe Guardian

The Guardian view on Sharon Graham: a new boss reveals the state of the unions

The surprise election of Sharon Graham to head Britain’s biggest trade union, Unite, is more about the labour movement than the Labour party. Her victory represents a desire to make organised labour matter rather than let it sleepwalk into irrelevance. Ms Graham’s rise through Unite has been marked both by her attention to policy detail and a willingness to mobilise the power of workers to secure better terms and conditions. With a base in the union’s shop stewards, her arrival in the top job represents the triumph of workplace concerns over a leadership style that prioritised political positioning.
Public HealthFortune

Chips, paper, plastic: widespread shortages are denting Germany’s growth

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Germany’s economic recovery is coming under threat from a persistent global supply squeeze and rising Covid-19 infection numbers. A key measure of business confidence in Europe’s largest economy by the Munich-based Ifo institute slipped to...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Indy100

From Brexit to coronavirus: why some supermarkets and food-chains are experiencing supply shortages

Photos of barren supermarket shelves have been circulating on social media throughout the summer – a dismal backdrop to what was meant to be a season of ‘freedom’ from coronavirus restrictions, ushering in the return of the much preferred and long-sidelined ‘old normal’.Summer turned out rainy and still pretty Covidy, and an estimated shortage of 100,000 lorry drivers creating the supply chain problems that are stopping food from getting to the correct destinations certainly hasn’t helped national mood.As to why this has happened, Remainers shout “Brexit” and Brexiteers run to well-stocked aisles to take photographs claiming that, no, there’s...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Fortune

No McDonald’s milkshakes, no chicken, no gas: Why the U.K.’s supply-chain woes are so acute

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Even the fast-food king isn’t immune to supply-chain shortages. McDonald’s this week announced it had run out of milkshakes and bottled drinks at its restaurants in England, Scotland, and Wales as tightened post-Brexit immigration rules have made it more difficult to hire truck drivers to transport goods.
WorldTelegraph

Christmas supplies at risk as driver shortages continue into next year

Shops are at risk of being left with empty shelves in the run-up to Christmas as recruiters warned that the labour crisis gripping the economy is set to continue until next year. Lorry drivers are in particularly short supply, causing stock shortages across the construction and hospitality industries, while food...
Industrytheloadstar.com

Shortages, congestion and Covid delays push container prices sky-high

The Covid lockdown at the southern Chinese hub port of Yantian in June has resulted in a 180% spike in the price of containers, according to online trading platform Container xChange. Its Container Availability Index (CAx) component that covers the average price of transactions on its platform, spanning all box...
BusinessMySanAntonio

Shortages from chips to paper are threatening Germany's recovery

Germany's economic recovery is coming under threat from a persistent global supply squeeze and rising Covid-19 infection numbers. A key measure of business confidence in Europe's largest economy by the Munich-based Ifo institute slipped to 99.4 in August from 100.7 in July. The drop was bigger than economists had predicted.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Britain records 35,847 COVID-19 cases, 149 deaths

LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Britain recorded 35,847 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up from 30,838 on Tuesday, and 149 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, down from 174 the previous day, according to government data. Since mid-July when lockdown restrictions were lifted, Britain has been reporting a...
Economyhot96.com

Share of UK workers on furlough steady at 7% – ONS

LONDON (Reuters) – British businesses reported that 7% of their staff – equivalent to around 1.6 to 2.0 million people – were partly or wholly on furlough in early August, unchanged from late July, the Office for National Statistics said on Thursday. Britain’s COVID-19 furlough programme – which supported around...
Worldautomotiveworld.com

SMMT: UK car production plummets in July

UK car manufacturing output fell -37.6% in July, the first fall since February, with just 53,438 units made, according to the latest figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). It represented the worst July performance since 1956 as manufacturers grappled with the global shortage of semiconductors and staff absence resulting from the ‘pingdemic’, with some altering summer shutdown timings to help manage the situation.1.
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

UK economy slows sharply as staff shortages reach record levels, survey finds

The UK economy slowed sharply in August as staff shortages reached the worst level on record, leaving businesses unable to keep up with surging demand, according to a closely watched survey.Company managers reported the slowest pace of growth since the height of lockdown in February. IHS Markit’s purchasing managers index (PMI) came in at 55.3 in August – well below the 58.7 that economists had predicted. The PMI surveys are seen as a good predictor of future economic growth. Any reading above 50 indicates that the economy is expanding.“An abnormally large slowdown in overall activity in August offers a stark...

Comments / 0

Community Policy