James City County, VA

Multiple crews respond to two house fires in James City County

Posted by 
13News Now
13News Now
 4 days ago
Firefighters responded to two separate house fires in James City County Sunday afternoon.

James City-Bruton Volunteer Fire Department and James City County Fire Department received a call Sunday, Aug. 22 just before 2:30 p.m. about a house fire in the 3600 Block of Trillium Drive. The home was under construction.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found an unoccupied two-story house with flames in the attic area. Firefighters were able to control the fire from the outside area of the home and it was put out by 3:04 p.m.

The York County Department of Fire and Life Safety also assisted.

That house was left seriously damaged from the fire and water. No one was injured.

Just less than an hour later, the James City Co. Fire Department was called to another house fire, located in the 100 Block of Country Club Drive. The Williamsburg Fire Department also responded.

Crews got to the scene around 3:55 p.m. and found fire coming from a two-story garage that was detached from the house.

After extinguishing the fire, they continued working, examining the garage contents and the above living units. Two of the units were damaged by the smoke and flames. There were no reported injuries -- no one was inside at the time.

Fire officials said it's believed that both incidents were caused by lightning strikes and will remain under investigation at this time.

