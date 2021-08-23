Cancel
Environment

TROPICS: Henri impacting New England; two other areas to watch across the Atlantic basin

Slow-moving Tropical Depression Henri is expected to continue to produce heavy rainfall and flooding across portions of southern New England and the northern Mid-Atlantic states through Monday. The storm made landfall on Sunday afternoon along the coast of Rhode Island. The National Hurricane Center is no longer issuing advisories on Henri, but Flood watches are in effect across eastern Pennsylvania, southeast New York, New Jersey, Long Island, and portions of New England.

There are two other areas to watch across the Atlantic basin, but currently no immediate threats to the First Coast.

1) Disorganized shower activity over the eastern tropical Atlantic several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands is associated with a broad area of low pressure. Little, if any, development is expected to occur during the next couple of days. Some gradual development, however, is possible by the middle to latter part of the week as the system moves northwestward at 10 to 15 mph over the central Atlantic.

2) A broad area of low pressure is forecast to form over the western Caribbean Sea late this week. Environmental conditions are expected to be favorable for gradual development of this system thereafter while it moves west-northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g0kuk_0ba2hY3e00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oi1yx_0ba2hY3e00

SEASONAL OUTLOOK: NOAA's outlook calls for 15-21 named storms, 7-10 hurricanes, and 3-5 major hurricanes in total.

“After a record-setting start, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season does not show any signs of relenting as it enters the peak months ahead,” said Rick Spinrad, Ph.D., NOAA administrator. “NOAA will continue to provide the science and services that are foundational to keeping communities prepared for any threatening storm.”

Looking deeper into the season, the Climate Prediction Center has issued a La Niña Watch with La Niña potentially emerging from September through November. La Niña can help make atmospheric conditions more conducive for tropical cyclones to form the Atlantic, and less conducive in the Eastern Pacific. If 2021 is any indicator so far of what lies ahead this season, it could continue to be an active year. As of the beginning of July, there have been five named storms breaking the previous record set just last year. In August, the Climate Prediction Center will issue an updated hurricane outlook.

Hurricane season is here and it's time to be prepared if you aren't already. Make sure you have had conversations with your loved ones about what you would do if a storm were to threaten.

This year, NOAA released the new seasonal averages for the Atlantic basin. According to the 30-year data from 1991 to 2020, the new averages include 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes. The previous Atlantic storm averages, based on the period from 1981 to 2010, were 12 named storms, 6 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes. The averages from 1951-1980 , were 11 named storms, 5 hurricanes, and 1 major.

RELATED: Spaghetti Plots: guidance, not a forecast!

Hurricane safety and preparedness are critically important even before the season begins on June 1. NOAA’s National Weather Service provides resources to prepare for hurricane hazards and real-time updates about active weather systems from the National Hurricane Center at www.hurricanes.gov .

The Atlantic hurricane season officially runs from June 1 to November 30.

