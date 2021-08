Sweet Girl is now on Netflix. Sweet Girl, an action thriller with a relevant political bent, starts out great before plateauing for a while, until eventually, it tumbles downhill. It begins as a straightforward tale of a man seeking revenge against a pharmaceutical CEO, but it eventually throws too many ideas at the wall, few of which stick and almost none of which follow through on what the film is supposedly about. It’s a shame, too, since everyone involved is working at their optimum in one scene or another.