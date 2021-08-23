Cancel
Palm Beach County Executive Directive Takes Effect Today

Life And Death Matter: Packed Hospitals, Understaffed ICU’s, Data To Help Those Needing Medical Care Know Where To Go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NG6VT_0ba2gzW600
Palm Beach County Hospitals, including Bethesda Hospital West in Boynton Beach, must now report daily data on patient counts, ICU availability, COVID-19 patients and more. (Photo: BocaNewsNow.com).

BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Executive Order requiring all hospitals in the county to report daily statistics on COVID patients, ICU use, and more takes effect today.

From Palm Beach County:

“The county has issued Emergency Directive 2021-A which requires hospitals to report to the County daily statistics of such key indicators as:

Total staffed hospital beds, current staffed inventory lntensive Care Unit (ICU) beds for adults and children,  number of unused beds that can be converted to ICU beds, number of ventilators in hospital inventory, total census for all beds, number of ventilators in use for all patients, total COVID-19 positive patients currently admitted, total COVID-19 positive patients in ICU beds, total COVID-19 positive patients on a ventilator, COVID-19 positive patients admitted since the prior day’s reporting, COVID-19 positive patients discharged since the prior day’s reporting, total COVID-19 positive transfers in, total COVID-19 positive transfers out and, if available, the number of COVID-19 positive patients admitted who were fully vaccinated (two weeks post final dose), the number of COVID-19 positive patients admitted who were unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated (not yet two weeks post final dose)  and current status of whether hospital is conducting elective surgeries.

The Emergency Directive takes effect on Monday, August 23, 2021 and remains in force until terminated or modified.”

The data listed in the Emergency Directive was reported in near real-time by the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration throughout the pandemic, until Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ordered the agency to cease the practice in early summer. The data, no to be reported by hospitals directly to the public, is expected to help those needing healthcare to have a better sense of where to go and when. With packed hospitals, knowing where this is space and where there is not could be the difference between life and death.

The article Palm Beach County Executive Directive Takes Effect Today appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

 https://bocanewsnow.com
