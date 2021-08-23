Hot, muggy stretch of weather this week

PITTSBURGH — No doubt there is plenty of summer left. Temperatures this week will be above normal, and highs will be flirting with 90 degrees a few days this week.

You will notice a bit of mugginess this week. It will be pretty dry through the middle of the week. A stray shower or storm is possible Monday, but most areas will not see any rain.

If you want to receive alerts about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 app.

There will be a better chance of a shower or thunderstorm the second half of the week. It will stay warm and muggy through the weekend.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as we continue to update your forecast.

Cox Media Group