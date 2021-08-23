Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

Hot, muggy stretch of weather this week

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
PITTSBURGH — No doubt there is plenty of summer left. Temperatures this week will be above normal, and highs will be flirting with 90 degrees a few days this week.

You will notice a bit of mugginess this week. It will be pretty dry through the middle of the week. A stray shower or storm is possible Monday, but most areas will not see any rain.

There will be a better chance of a shower or thunderstorm the second half of the week. It will stay warm and muggy through the weekend.

