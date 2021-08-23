Cancel
Worcester, MA

Rodrigo Oliveira, Worcester police officer on leave after reportedly overdosing, was suspended for 40 days, placed on last chance agreement after 2015 incident, records show

By Scott J. Croteau
 4 days ago
Rodrigo Oliveira, one of the two Worcester police officers who reportedly overdosed in June, was suspended for 40 days for an incident in 2015, according to records obtained by MassLive. Oliveira, a 2013 graduate of the Worcester police academy, remains on paid administrative leave along with Santo Dell’Aquila, the other...

