Pizza customer finds a nut and bolt as toppings!

When a meat craving hits, there's nothing more pleasurable than chowing down on a juicy, mouth-watering burger. And no one does fast food burgers quite like Burger King. Known for their famous flame-broiled burger patties, more than 11 million devoted fans flock to Burger King restaurants every day (via the official website). With its sizable burger roster, from the Juicy Steakhouse King Burger to the over-the-top Rodeo Burger, this Florida-based chain really let's you "have it your way" when it comes to burgers. (And for all you brave souls out there, make sure to try the "Suicide Burger" on the secret menu.)