Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Pizza customer finds a nut and bolt as toppings!

By James // Dave, Chuck the Freak
96krock.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman in England recently discovered a NUT and BOLT in a Domino’s pizza, and it looks like they were actually baked into the cheese. Domino’s gave her a refund, and said this kind of thing is “extremely rare.”

96krock.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bolt#Nut#England#Food Drink#Nut#Domino
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Indy100

Domino’s sends customers into a frenzy with viral watermelon pizza – but all’s not as it seems

Domino’s jumped on the cursed TikTok trend of using a circular slice of watermelon as a pizza base instead of, you know, dough, and people were up in arms.Posting on the social media platform, the pizza giant’s Australian branch showed a worker making the weird creation, which was invented by Oliver Paterson in June (although his recipe called for barbecue sauce and chorizo).The video shows the worker cutting a melon slice, grilling it, then topping it with cheese, tomato sauce, and pepperoni.“Y’all keep asking us for a low carb option,” they captioned the video. But not like this, Domino’s!“It...
Restaurantssuperhits1027.com

Domino’s To Surprise Millions Of Customers With Free Food

You might be getting a free surprise on your next Domino’s order because of the chain’s new promotion, “Surprise Frees”. Domino’s will be giving away 5 million free food items under the new promo through November 21. Some of the free items include, a medium pizza, eight-piece boneless chicken stuffed cheesy bread, chocolate lava crunch cake, etc.
Restaurantsbuckinghamshirelive.com

Domino's is giving away £100,000 of free pizza tonight

Domino’s is making up for lost time and going big this bank holiday; giving away £100,000 worth of pizza to 1,000 Brits this Friday, from its @Dominos_UK Twitter account. Although August 30 may be the first bank holiday of 2021 with no Covid-19 restrictions, travel constraints will still be in play and a record-breaking number of Brits are expected to holiday at home.
Restaurantssportswar.com

I pick it up myself and use the difference to tip the restaurant

I like UberEats gives you a delivered by time. Like an upper limit for when -- HokieHigh 08/13/2021 7:45PM. I pick it up myself and use the difference to tip the restaurant -- turkeywinghokie 08/13/2021 5:07PM. Aren't we also helping the folks having a tough time by tipping the guy...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

For Fast Food French Fries, One Stands Above The Rest

For years, mankind has struggled to master the great vegetable we know as the potato, especially in its "French fried" state. We know the horror stories of the bad French fry, be it oven-form or fried in oil. Hot, slug-like sticks dripping with grease, thick-cut fries so undercooked in the middle that it's as if the so-called "chef" who made them merely tossed them in the microwave, or taking the first bite to discover a cold, chunky interior.
Akron, OHPosted by
James Stephens

Top five Pizza delivery restaurants in Akron

Akron, OH - In this recent pandemic, people are urged to lessen their activities outside. These pizza places are recommended in Yelp. Especially for those of you who are in isolation because of the pandemic. It is also for you who are just too lazy to go out.
RestaurantsPosted by
UPI News

Restaurant customer leaves $10,000 tip, thanking the staff for "showing up and working hard"

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A customer at a Florida restaurant thanked the staff for "showing up and working hard" by leaving them a $10,000 tip. The Wahoo Seafood Grill in Gainesville said in an Instagram post that a recent customer asked to speak with the eatery's entire staff during a recent visit. The workers gathered in the dining area, where the man "thanked them for showing up and working hard."
RestaurantsTrendHunter.com

Free Pizza Menus

Many restaurants are frustrated with the high cost of fees related to third-party food delivery apps and Domino's is directly challenging delivery apps by giving away millions in free food. Rather than charging surprise fees, Domino's is giving away $50 million worth of free food to randomly selected customers across the United States. The Surprise Free menu includes items like Hand Tossed Pizzas, Stuffed Cheesy Bread and Chocolate Lava Crunch Cakes.
Wyoming StatePosted by
KOWB AM 1290

Finding Wyoming’s Best Pizza, Are You Willing To Travel For It?

If you're looking for something to bring the country together, pizza may be the solution! There have only been a handful of time's I've met someone that didn't like pizza. I mean goodness, you can get ANYTHING on pizza. I've seen pizza options that would make Gennaro Lombardi (credited with the first pizzeria in US) roll in his final resting place! Macaroni & Cheese, Peanut Butter & Jelly, Bacon Cheeseburger, Sauerkraut & Polish Sausage, Philly Cheesesteak, S'mores....and the list goes on of odd pizza options.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Burger King's Massive New Guinness Stacker Is Only Sold In This Country

When a meat craving hits, there's nothing more pleasurable than chowing down on a juicy, mouth-watering burger. And no one does fast food burgers quite like Burger King. Known for their famous flame-broiled burger patties, more than 11 million devoted fans flock to Burger King restaurants every day (via the official website). With its sizable burger roster, from the Juicy Steakhouse King Burger to the over-the-top Rodeo Burger, this Florida-based chain really let's you "have it your way" when it comes to burgers. (And for all you brave souls out there, make sure to try the "Suicide Burger" on the secret menu.)
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The One Fast Food Item Josh Scherer Will Never Eat Again - Exclusive

"Mythical Kitchen" host Josh Scherer is no stranger to unique food items. His cooking show has millions of subscribers that tune in to watch Scherer create one-of-a-kind concoctions like a Panda Express Big Mac, which involves a mashup of beef and broccoli mixed with the classic burger. The chef also enjoys adding his own spin to fast food favorites like Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza in his segment called "Fancy Fast Food," where he uses decadent ingredients like wagyu oxtail and queso Oaxaca. However, there is one meal that even the adventurous eater stays away from.

Comments / 0

Community Policy