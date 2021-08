Yes, the Hampton Beach “resident only” parking is back in the news and before our town's Board of Selectmen. To the board and on social media, people are complaining about their families unable to have free parking for their large gatherings while vacationing at Hampton Beach, or that the cottage they are renting doesn’t have enough parking to accommodate the size of their car needs, so should be allowed to get free parking on the streets. I have racked my brain and cannot come up with one municipality in the country that offers free parking for 20-plus cars visiting for periodic family reunions or that augments the private parking options provided by a landlord.