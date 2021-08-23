Cancel
Jesse Jackson and Wife Jacqueline ‘Responding Positively’ to COVID-19 Treatment, Son Says

By Philippe Naughton
 4 days ago
Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife Jacqueline are “responding positively” to treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital in Chicago, their son has said. The 79-year-old civil rights activist and his 77-year-old wife were admitted to Northwestern University Memorial Hospital on Saturday after testing positive for the virus. Their son, Jonathan, said in an update on Sunday that his parents were being carefully monitored because of their ages. “Both are resting comfortably and are responding positively to their treatments,” he said in a statement. “We ask that you continue to pray for the full recovery of our parents.” The couple, who have been married for almost 60 years, are both thought to be fully vaccinated. Jesse Jackson was pictured receiving his first shot in January and has urged others to get vaccinated.

