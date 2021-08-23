Disney CEO Bob Chapek Explains Employee Vaccination Decision

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige openly discussed Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s controversial comments surrounding the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. During Disney’s Q2 investor call, Disney CEO Bob Chapek labeled Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ theatrical release as an “experiment” in the sense that it was the first Marvel film in two years to be exclusively released in theatres. Beyond that, there have been growing concerns regarding the Delta variant throughout the world, leading many to skip theatres and wait for home releases. In this case, the experiment was that the film would release exclusively in cinema for 45 days and then hit Disney Plus.