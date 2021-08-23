Cancel
Health

Disney CEO Bob Chapek Explains Employee Vaccination Decision

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the wake of the announcement that Disney will require all salaried and non-union employees to be vaccinated, CEO Bob Chapek is explaining why. In an interview on Mad Money Chapek explained that in short its for the “greater good.” On July 30, 2021 Disney announced that salaried and non-union employees would be required to get a vaccination. Disney is also currently in discussions with its unions on how to make this happen there as well.

