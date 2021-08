As semiconductors become critical for national economies, chip industry deals will face more public and regulatory scrutiny. There was a time when what happened in the chip industry stayed within the industry. With greater recognition of the role of semiconductors by consumers and regulators alike, we’ve increasingly seen how big mergers and acquisitions attract greater antitrust scrutiny. In parallel, we also hear more from government officials about about semiconductor sovereignty, protecting supply chains and self-sufficiency in the production of chips and components.