MLB rumors: Rays’ bad injury news is good for Yankees’ playoff chances

By Mike Rosenstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
The Tampa Bay Rays are dealing with a double dose of bad news. Get free bets, risk-free bets and enhanced odds offers from the best licensed NJ sports betting sites. Right-hander Chris Archer lasted just two innings Sunday in his return from the injured list, leaving the 9-0 win over the Chicago White Sox with soreness in his hip. According to the Tampa Bay Times’ Marc Topkin, Rays manager Kevin Cash “said Archer’s hip soreness was in a slightly different spot from the 8/1 rehab game, that he’ll be checked by doctors and there is some concern that ‘there’s something in there.’”

NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.

Person
Kevin Cash
Person
Chris Archer
Person
Nelson Cruz
#The Tampa Bay Rays#The Chicago White Sox#The Tampa Bay Times#The Associated Press#Covid#Il#The American League East
