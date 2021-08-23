MLB rumors: Rays’ bad injury news is good for Yankees’ playoff chances
The Tampa Bay Rays are dealing with a double dose of bad news. Get free bets, risk-free bets and enhanced odds offers from the best licensed NJ sports betting sites. Right-hander Chris Archer lasted just two innings Sunday in his return from the injured list, leaving the 9-0 win over the Chicago White Sox with soreness in his hip. According to the Tampa Bay Times’ Marc Topkin, Rays manager Kevin Cash “said Archer’s hip soreness was in a slightly different spot from the 8/1 rehab game, that he’ll be checked by doctors and there is some concern that ‘there’s something in there.’”www.nj.com
Comments / 7