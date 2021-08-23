Magic: The Gathering's Secret Lair- The Daily LITG, 23rd August 2021

It's hard to talk about competitive Trading Card Games without immediately thinking of Magic The Gathering. With it almost being around for 30 years the iterations and advancement that these cards have been through are mindblowing from original rare cards like the Black Lotus, all the way to their newest releases. As these Trading Cards don't seem to be losing steam you might be looking to get into the game, or wanting to revisit your old collection. This Magic The Gathering Rarity guide will help teach you what to be looking out for as you look through your cards so you know what might be worth something, and what is a common card.