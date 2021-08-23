Cancel
Magic: The Gathering's Secret Lair- The Daily LITG, 23rd August 2021

By Rich Johnston
bleedingcool.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

bleedingcool.com

TV Showsbleedingcool.com

It's Free Comic Book Day Today in The Daily LITG, 14th August 2021

And today is Free Comic Book Day – mostly. Britain only got a half order so some stores are splitting it into two, others are waiting until the end of the month.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

We All Scream For Starscream in The Daily LITG, 16th August 2021


TV Showsbleedingcool.com

Substack, Bisexuality, Stephen Amell in Daily LITG, 13th August 2021


Comicsbleedingcool.com

Marvel Comics Signature Removal In The Daily LITG, 17th August 2021


Comicsbleedingcool.com

Jonathan Hickman Leaves X-Men in The Daily LITG, 18th August 2021


TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

Netflix’s ‘Magic the Gathering” CG-Animated Series Gets Creative Shuffle

Netflix’s Magic the Gathering sees Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo depart the CG-animated in favor of Jeff Kline (Transformers: Prime) Deadline was the first to report and they’ve also noted that Henry Gilroy and Jose Molina have also left the show slated to focus on the Planeswalkers. Added to the new team joining Kline includes co-Executive Producer and Story Editor Steve Melching (Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Supervising Director Audu Paden, Art Director Izzy Medrano and Writers Nicole Dubuc, Russell Sommer & Dan Frey, and Taneka Stotts. Snowball Studios will also be handling animation duties instead of Rick and Morty’s Bardel studios.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Nightwing Goes Where Batman Wouldn't in Daily LITG, 19th August 2021


TV Showsbleedingcool.com

Eternals' New Trailer in The Daily LITG, 20th August 2021


TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

The Russo Brothers Leave Netflix’s Magic: The Gathering Series

The Russo Brothers Leave Netflix’s Magic: The Gathering Series. Joe and Anthony Russo are dealing out of Magic: The Gathering. According to Deadline, the brothers are vacating their roles as executive producers on Netflix’s animated series based on the long-running trading card game. The Russos signed on to produce the...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Elliot Page On The Umbrella Academy in Daily LITG, 21st August 2021


Hobbiestechraptor.net

How to Understand Magic: The Gathering Rarity

It's hard to talk about competitive Trading Card Games without immediately thinking of Magic The Gathering. With it almost being around for 30 years the iterations and advancement that these cards have been through are mindblowing from original rare cards like the Black Lotus, all the way to their newest releases. As these Trading Cards don't seem to be losing steam you might be looking to get into the game, or wanting to revisit your old collection. This Magic The Gathering Rarity guide will help teach you what to be looking out for as you look through your cards so you know what might be worth something, and what is a common card.
Video GamesComicBook

Magic: The Gathering Announces Fortnite Crossover

Soon you will be able to summon the likes of Peely and Jonesy into your Magic: The Gathering game. Wizards of the Coast has announced plans to release two Fortnite-themed Secret Lair drops in 2022. These Secret Lair sets will be reprints of existing Magic: The Gathering cards set within the Fortnite universe. As part of the reveal, Wizards of the Coast revealed a first look at the artwork that will appear on one of the Fortnite cards, which you can check out below:
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Another Point of Deja Vu in Spider-Man Life Story Annual #1

JUN210657 – SPIDER-MAN LIFE STORY ANNUAL #1 BAGLEY VAR – $4.99. (W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Mark Bagley (CA) Chip Zdarsky. A Special Encore Return to the World of SPIDER-MAN: LIFE STORY by the Original Creative Team!. SPIDER-MAN. He's a threat. He's a menace. And J. JONAH JAMESON will do whatever...
TV Showsbleedingcool.com

Khora Of The Burning Heart in The Daily LITG, 26th August 2021


HobbiesGame Informer Online

Magic: The Gathering's 2022 Includes Classic Worlds, Fortnite, And Street Fighter Cards

Wizards of the Coast hosted a showcase this morning highlighting what 2022 will look like for its flagship card game, Magic: The Gathering. Not only will Planeswalkers be returning to a couple of beloved worlds, but Wizards is also rolling out the red carpet for the first Universes Beyond sets, including some new partnerships with big games like Fortnite and Street Fighter.
ComicsPosted by
GamesRadar+

Inside the Midnight Sons comic book that Marvel passed on in 2017

Greg Smallwood is currently working on DC's The Human Target with writer Tom King, but a couple of years back he pitched an interesting idea to Marvel fresh off his run on Moon Knight: a new Midnight Sons team book. With a Midnight Suns game just announced, we thought it the perfect time to look back at what almost was.

