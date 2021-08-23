When Suicide Squad's Bloodsport Tried to Kill Superman, Up for Auction
Almost 35 years before he became a starring character of The Suicide Squad played by Idris Elba, Bloodsport was a character who appeared early on in John Byrne's relaunch of the Superman regular series, itself a follow-up to Byrne's The Man of Steel limited series which had told the story of Superman's rebooted origin in the wake of Crisis on Infinite Earths. This original version of the character Bloodsport, whose real name is Robert DuBois, debuted in Superman (1987) #4, making a dramatic entrance in the process. There's a copy of Bloodsport's first appearance in Superman #4 (DC, 1987) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages available in the 2021 August 22-23 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122134 at Heritage Auctions.bleedingcool.com
Comments / 0