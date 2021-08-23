When Suicide Squad's Bloodsport Tried to Kill Superman, Up for Auction

Ricky Church reviews Superman: The Man of Steel Vol. 3…. DC’s collection of John Byrne’s seminal run on the Superman titles continues with Superman: The Man of Steel Vol. 3 and much like the previous two volumes it features a mix of episodic adventures with a larger overarching story and several team-ups between Superman and DC heroes. The third volume is pretty entertaining and has significant moments such as the introductions of Toyman and Brainiac into the new Superman lore as well as wild developments for those unfamiliar with 80s Superman, like Clark Kent falling in love with a mermaid or the Kents’ sudden explanation for the connection between Clark and Superman. It makes for a pretty interesting turn back of the clock on one of the most significant runs on the Superman franchise and how Byrne and his fellow writers and artists Jerry Ordway, Dan Jurgens, Ron Frenz and Jim Starlin dealt with his changes to the canon.