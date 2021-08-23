Sony’s new PS5 model is lighter and doesn’t need a screwdriver

Best Buy has kicked off its latest weekend sale, offering deals on 4K TVs, laptops, wireless headphones, and more. Those in the market for a 4K TV can pick up a Sony 65-inch smart Google TV with HDMI 2.1 for $500 off. Apple's pricey AirPods Max headphones are on sale for about $80 off, and you can also get an excellent pair of Sennheiser wireless earbuds at a steep discount. Meanwhile, there are some nice laptop and Mac deals, including back-to-school discounts on Lenovo laptops for productivity and MacBooks for hundreds of dollars off. Best Buy has some great game deals, too, including big discounts on Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, Demon's Souls, and Returnal. We've rounded up a handful of the highlights from the weekend sale below, but make to check out Best Buy for the full offerings. These deals are only available through Sunday.