Sony’s new PS5 model is lighter and doesn’t need a screwdriver

By Tom Warren
The Verge
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony has quietly launched a revised PS5 model. Press Start, an Australian-based gaming site, reports that the revised PS5 models include a new screw for the base stand that no longer requires a screwdriver. Sony reportedly swapped in a new screw with a grip around the top so it can be easily adjusted by hand.

