Emergency Owen Shroyer Legal Defense Fund

Owen Shroyer, a syndicated talk show host and reporter, has been issued an arrest warrant for alleged activities on January 6th, 2021. The activity documented in the warrant? Standing on the steps outside the Capitol peacefully, while his news team was attempting to stop any potential violence. Owen wants to mount a strong defense against these charges that have shocked many legal experts in their emptiness, and disheartened many lovers of free speech. This will not be a cheap defense, and could go on for a long time. Help make sure Owen has the best legal defense team possible to win this fight. All funds go directly and exclusively towards Owen's legal counsel and fees.