Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

23-year-old man dies after being shot in head on city’s North Side

By Megan Craig
Posted by 
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Syracuse, N.Y. – A 23-year-old man who was shot in the head Sunday evening on the city’s North Side has died, police said Monday morning. Police responded to the scene after 911 dispatchers received reports of a shooting with injuries at 505 Turtle Street at 8:47 p.m. Once there, they found the man with a gunshot wound to his head, said Sgt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesman for the Syracuse Police Department.

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 10

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
38K+
Followers
30K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#North Side#Sgt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Solvay, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Solvay man stabbed in the neck near Mountain Top Park

Solvay, N.Y. – A 25-year-old man was stabbed in the neck early Thursday morning in the village of Solvay, police said. At 3:07 a.m., the stabbing was reported on the 1000 block of Cogswell Avenue between Trump Street and Hazard Street near Mountain Top Park, according to a news release Thursday from Solvay Police.
Cicero, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into utility pole in Cicero

Cicero, N.Y – A man who crashed his motorcycle into a utility pole in Cicero died Wednesday, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. John Vincentini, 25, of Cicero, lost control of his bike in the 6000 block of Sneller Road and struck the pole just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, deputies said.

Comments / 10

Community Policy