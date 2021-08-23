23-year-old man dies after being shot in head on city’s North Side

Syracuse, N.Y. – A 23-year-old man who was shot in the head Sunday evening on the city’s North Side has died, police said Monday morning. Police responded to the scene after 911 dispatchers received reports of a shooting with injuries at 505 Turtle Street at 8:47 p.m. Once there, they found the man with a gunshot wound to his head, said Sgt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesman for the Syracuse Police Department.