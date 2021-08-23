Jackson Hole Symposium Preview: Affirming Likelihood of Taper Announcement in November while Striking Balance between Strong Data and Pandemic Resurgence

Following the FOMC minutes, the attention turns to the Jackson Hole symposium later this week. We expect that the Fed would make formal announcement of QE tapering at the November meeting. With a tapering size of US15B at each meeting, the entire QE program would be complete by September 2022. As the big picture of the tapering path has been depicted in the minutes, Chair Powell’s speech at the upcoming symposium will likely focus on the case for the tapering and the associated risks.