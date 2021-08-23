What fans can expect this season as Bengals return to full capacity
Here is a look at what fans can expect as Paul Brown Stadium returns to full capacity (65,535) after a Covid-restricted season a year ago.www.bizjournals.com
Here is a look at what fans can expect as Paul Brown Stadium returns to full capacity (65,535) after a Covid-restricted season a year ago.www.bizjournals.com
The Cincinnati Business Courier provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/cincinnati
Comments / 0