Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Benzinga

What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jgY8R_0ba2baW800

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded marginally higher in the early hours of Monday.

What’s Moving? DOGE traded 0.76% at $0.32 over 24 hours. For the week, the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency was down 5.5%.

Against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), DOGE fell 1.62% and 1.78% respectively.

DOGE has skyrocketed 5,527.12% since the beginning of 2021.

Why Is It Moving? DOGE was in the green in tandem with major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 2.01% to $2.15 trillion at press time.

At press time, DOGE was among the most mentioned cryptocurrencies on Twitter Inc’s (NYSE:TWTR) platform, as per data from Cointrendz.

On Sunday, Dogecoin Core 1.14.4 was released as a minor update that brought with it bug fixes and performance improvements. An important feature included enables upcoming fee reductions.

DOGE co-creator Billy Markus clarified that the fee reduction would not be instant, but would rather come in a two-stage update.

Meanwhile, Kaleo, a cryptocurrency trader and popular Twitter-based analyst, advised his followers to buy a bag of Dogecoin and then forget about it.

“​​Buy a bag. Forget about it. Enjoy the memes this fall,” tweeted Kaleo.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
12K+
Followers
69K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Markets#Btc#Twitter Inc#Nyse#Twtr#Cointrendz#Dogecoin Core#Doge Co#Ios
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Dogecoin Faces Further Decline On Close Below $0.28: Analysis

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) investors should soon expect to dive in for another major downturn. What Happened: According to a recent AMBCrypto technical analysis, Dogecoin's price rested on support located in the $0.28 area and its 12-hour 200-candle simple moving average. Since the analysis was first published, the coin has already...
BusinessBenzinga

Billionaire Simon Nixon Bets On Crypto As Family Offices Pile Up Bitcoin

— the family office of billionaire Simon Nixon — is doubling up on its cryptocurrency investment efforts. What Happened: According to a Bloomberg report, Seek Capital's Managing Director Adam Proctor said that the firm plans to increase its “allocation to crypto as we feel it is an important area for the future."
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Robinhood's Fate Now Rests With Dogecoin

For the first time ever, most of Robinhood's transaction revenue came from cryptocurrencies. Revenue generated from stocks has declined, signaling a rising appetite among its users for risky assets. Commission-free stock trading platform Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) became a public company in July, finally giving people the chance to own a...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:. Tezos (CRYPTO: XTZ) increased by 22.65% to $4.94. The trading volume for this coin is currently $857.78 million, which is 4.53% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XTZ’s estimated market cap is $4,161,822,135 as of today.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Cryptocurrencies Are Down Big Today

Monday's gains were gone before noon on Tuesday. After crossing over $50,000 early in the week, Bitcoin has pulled back and now trades around $48,000. In another volatile day, cryptocurrencies dropped rapidly on Tuesday, more than reversing Monday's gains. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) has fallen 3%, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is down 5%, and Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) has dropped 7.6%. Momentum also appears to be pushing these cryptocurrencies lower, so the fall may not be over yet.
CurrenciesValueWalk

Bitcoin, Ethereum Rival Cardano Tipped To Hit All-Time Highs In Next Month

The price of cryptocurrency Cardano will jump to more than $3 in the next month, predicts the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organizations. Homecomb Returns 186% Buying The Future And Shorting The Past. Honeycomb Asset Management describes its mission as, "to...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Dogecoin 'Millionaire' Plans To Go 'All In' On This Crypto Next

Glauber Contessoto, also known as SlumDOGE Millionaire on Twitter, said his next bet is going "all in" on Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) after reaping a Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) fortune in his 30s. What Happened: ADA, a cryptocurrency created by the mathematician Charles Hoskinson, is already the third-largest cryptocurrency in terms of...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Dogecoin Is Crypto's Most Dangerous Joke

Almost no one's using Dogecoin, but the currency still undergoes huge swings. A very small group of large holders have outsized influence over Dogecoin's price. Investors who buy in chasing monster gains may come to regret it. The Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) blockchain is a ghost town compared to other cryptocurrencies in...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP Investors Are Cheering Today

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is back (baby). After months languishing in a $30,000 to $40,000 price channel, the granddaddy of cryptocurrencies surged past $50,000 per coin on Monday. What may surprise you, though, is that other cryptocurrencies are doing even better. Here's how prices have changed over the past 24 hours (as...
Stocksdailyhodl.com

Five Red-Hot Altcoins Record Gains of 138% or More Within One Week

Five red-hot cryptocurrencies all with a market capitalization between $250 million and $8 billion have registered triple-digit percentage gains within seven days. First up is the utility token of Bitfrost’s (BFC) multichain ecosystem. The altcoin has surged by 268% after rising from a seven-day low of $0.19 to a high of $0.70, according to CoinGecko.
StocksInvestorPlace

Don’t Question Ethereum Today, Just Buy It!

It has proven to be a terrific few weeks for the crypto market. And it doesn’t appear to be finished just yet either. But to separate the wheat from the chaff and harvest more secure profits, investors need to look no further than leading digital asset Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD). In the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy