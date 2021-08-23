Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
newschain

Two new wildfires break out in Greece amid strong winds

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36YDEZ_0ba2bTHv00
A wildfire burns a forest in Vilia area some 60 kilometers (37 miles) northwest of Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. A major wildfire northwest of the Greek capital devoured large tracts of pine forest for a third day and threatened a large village as hundreds of firefighters, assisted by water-dropping planes and helicopters, battled the flames Wednesday. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) (AP)

Greece has scrambled firefighting aircraft and ground forces as at least two new blazes broke out in areas already scarred by wildfires this summer, with strong winds complicating efforts to contain them.

The first broke out on Monday morning in the south of Evia, Greece’s second-largest island, whose north was devastated earlier this month by a blaze that burned for more than 10 days.

The second is burning in the Vilia area north west of Athens, where a major blaze was brought under control on Friday after burning for five days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rhwkD_0ba2bTHv00
A helicopter drops water in Vilia (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP) (AP)

Authorities issued an evacuation order for Vilia, as some residents hosed down their gardens and homes, hoping to save them, while police halted traffic on a nearby highway.

This month, which began with Greece’s most severe heatwave in about three decades, is quickly turning into one of the country’s most destructive fire seasons, with dozens of wildfires breaking out every day.

Thousands of people have been forced to flee the flames, which have devoured forests, agricultural land, homes and businesses.

Evia has been particularly badly hit, with a major blaze destroying tens of thousands of hectares from coast to coast.

One volunteer firefighter has died, and at least four have been admitted to hospital with burn injuries.

The country’s firefighting capabilities have been stretched to the limit, leading the government to appeal for international help earlier this month as four major fires burned in separate parts of the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dV9oB_0ba2bTHv00
A burnt mountain on Evia (Michael Varaklas/AP) (AP)

The fire that broke out on Monday morning in Evia was near its western coast. The fire department scrambled 64 firefighters with 26 vehicles, one ground team, nine helicopters and one water-dropping plane, and said the blaze was contained after several hours.

The coastguard said it had one lifeboat, one private boat and two ferries on standby in case a sea evacuation became necessary.

In the earlier fire in Evia’s north, hundreds of people were evacuated by sea from beaches and coastal villages as the fire raced down the hillsides toward them.

Meanwhile, the fire department was scrambling ground and air firefighting forces to the Vilia area, around 40 miles north west of Athens.

Nearly 300 firefighters, including reinforcements sent from Romania, were already in the area, at the site of the previous fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j4kBt_0ba2bTHv00
A burning forest in Vilia (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP) (AP)

Authorities had hundreds of firefighters, backed by helicopters and water-dropping planes, in the area over the weekend and on Monday morning to extinguish small flare-ups, fearing strong winds could rekindle the flames.

The causes of the wildfires have not been officially established, but more than a dozen people have been arrested on suspicion of arson, including a 14-year-old boy.

On Friday, citizens protection minister Michalis Chrisochoidis said a special prosecutor for organised crime cases was involved in the investigation.

Intense heat and wildfires have struck other Mediterranean countries. At least 75 people have been killed in Algeria and 16 in Turkey, while in southern France 1,200 firefighters have been struggling to contain a major blaze that has forced thousands to flee, killed two people and injured 26.

Worsening drought and heat have also fuelled wildfires in the western US and Russia’s northern Siberia region.

Scientists say there is little doubt that climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is driving more extreme events.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

35K+
Followers
87K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greece#Arson#Western Us#Drought#Ferries#Extreme Weather#Vilia
Related
Posted by
CNN

Biden to contact families of 13 US service members killed in Kabul

(CNN) — President Joe Biden plans to contact the families of the 13 US service members who were killed in Thursday's suicide attacks outside of Kabul's international airport, according to a senior White House official. Planning is underway for the President to make those calls, but the White House is...
ABC News

DA won't challenge release as RFK killer Sirhan seeks parole

SAN DIEGO -- Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing Friday for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, and for the first time no prosecutor will be there to argue he should be kept behind bars. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a former police officer...
Posted by
The Hill

Supreme Court blocks Biden's eviction moratorium

A divided Supreme Court on Thursday blocked an eviction freeze put in place by the Biden administration to shield cash-strapped tenants from the coronavirus pandemic. In a ruling that appeared to break along familiar ideological lines, the conservative-majority court lifted the stay on a federal judge’s order which found the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) eviction moratorium unlawful.
NBC News

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over riot

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot sued former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups Thursday, accusing them of having intentionally sent a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election. The...
CNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
Posted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt says he saved lives on Jan. 6

The Capitol Police officer who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol spoke out for the first time on Thursday, contending that he “saved countless lives” when protecting lawmakers against the violent rioters. The officer, Lt. Michael Byrd, was publicly identified for the first time...
Posted by
The Hill

Texas state House speaker bans the word 'racism' amid voting bill debate

Texas State House Speaker Dade Phelan (R) on Thursday banned the word "racism" in the chamber after tensions flared while debating the highly disputed voting rights bill, ABC 13 reported. "While we may have strong disagreements on the legislation and policy that will be debated, our rules require that we...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Time’s Up CEO Tina Tchen resigns in wake of Cuomo scandal

NEW YORK (AP) — The chief executive of the sexual harassment victims’ advocacy group Time’s Up resigned Thursday amid outrage over revelations that its leaders advised former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration after he was first accused of misconduct last year. Time’s Up CEO and president Tina Tchen said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy