Media Contact

ALEXANDRIA, Va., (Aug. 20, 2021)—National PTA President Anna King issued the following statement regarding the earthquake that struck Haiti:. “National PTA is deeply concerned for those affected by the earthquake that struck Haiti over the weekend. Our thoughts, prayers and hearts go out to everyone impacted in Haiti as well their relatives in the United States. We are devastated to learn of the extensive destruction to schools, just weeks before they are due to reopen. This is already a challenging time for Haiti as the Caribbean nation is suffering from mounting crises.