Mayor Frey Says He’ll Veto Latest Ballot Language On Policing

(Minneapolis, MN) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey plans to veto the most recent proposal designed to determine the future of the city’s police department. He announced yesterday that the paperwork did not inform voters about major parts of the plan. Some of those things include eliminating a minimum staffing requirement for police and removal of the mayor’s complete power over officers. City officials have a deadline of 11:59 pm today to finalize the wording and handing it off to county election officials.