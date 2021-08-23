Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Mayor Frey Says He’ll Veto Latest Ballot Language On Policing

By Ashley Hanley
hot967.fm
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Minneapolis, MN) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey plans to veto the most recent proposal designed to determine the future of the city’s police department. He announced yesterday that the paperwork did not inform voters about major parts of the plan. Some of those things include eliminating a minimum staffing requirement for police and removal of the mayor’s complete power over officers. City officials have a deadline of 11:59 pm today to finalize the wording and handing it off to county election officials.

hot967.fm

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
North Mankato, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Frey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Veto#Language#Keyc News 12#Ktoe News#Msu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Congress & CourtsABC News

DA won't challenge release as RFK killer Sirhan seeks parole

SAN DIEGO -- Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing Friday for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, and for the first time no prosecutor will be there to argue he should be kept behind bars. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a former police officer...
Congress & CourtsFOXBusiness

Supreme Court strikes down Biden administration's eviction moratorium

The United States Supreme Court has struck down President Biden’s eviction moratorium, ruling that it can only be extended via action from Congress. "If a federally imposed eviction moratorium is to continue," the ruling said about the moratorium Biden imposed as a means of protecting renters negatively affected by the coronavirus, "Congress must specifically authorize it."
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, right-wing groups over Jan. 6

Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday filed a lawsuit against former President Trump , Trump ally Roger Stone and members of right-wing extremist groups over their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The civil rights suit alleges Trump, acting in concert with groups like the Proud Boys and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy