The Mets (59-58) continue their brutal stretch of games against the two best team in the National League as they head to The City By The Bay to face the Giants (76-42). No team in Major League Baseball currently sports a better record than the Giants, who have established themselves as the biggest surprise in the league and a potential World Series favorite. These two squads last squared off in 2019, when the Mets dropped four out of seven to the Giants, including three out of four games in California.