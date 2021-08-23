Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Benzinga

Valneva Initiates Rolling Submission For COVID19 Vaccine Candidate In UK

By Vandana Singh
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16hM5E_0ba2apcQ00
  • Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) has commenced rolling submission for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate with the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the U.K.
  • The candidate dubbed VLA2001 is a whole virus, inactivated, adjuvanted vaccine candidate.
  • VLA2001 is currently being studied in the U.K. in a Phase 3 Cov-Compare (VLA2001-301) trial.
  • Topline results are expected early in Q4 of 2021.
  • Subject to positive Cov-Compare data and MHRA review, Valneva believes that initial approval could be granted by the end of 2021.
  • In September 2020, Valneva announced a collaboration with the U.K. Government, which has the option to purchase up to 190 million doses through 2025.
  • So far, the U.K. Government has ordered 100 million doses for supply in 2021 and 2022.
  • VLA2001 consists of inactivated whole virus particles of SARS-CoV-2 with high S-protein density, in combination with two adjuvants, alum and Dynavax Technologies Corp's (NASDAQ: DVAX) CpG 1018.
  • Price Action: VALN shares are up 4.10% at $30.20 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
12K+
Followers
69K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid19#Uk#Public Health#Valn#Mhra#Vla2001#Cov Compare#The U K Government#Dvax
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Cannabis Stocks: Today's Gainers and Losers

Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) shares closed up 13.64% at $2.5 with an estimated market cap of $230,523,802. Indiva (OTC:NDVAF) shares closed up 7.26% at $0.34 with an estimated market cap of $46,238,510. Body and Mind (OTC:BMMJ) shares closed up 6% at $0.5 with an estimated market cap of $54,942,476. Urban-gro...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Dogecoin Faces Further Decline On Close Below $0.28: Analysis

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) investors should soon expect to dive in for another major downturn. What Happened: According to a recent AMBCrypto technical analysis, Dogecoin's price rested on support located in the $0.28 area and its 12-hour 200-candle simple moving average. Since the analysis was first published, the coin has already...
Medical & Biotechmystar106.com

Why The Heck Is The Pfizer Vaccine Now Called ‘Comirnaty’?

In case you missed it, Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was given full approval on Monday, as well as a new name – ‘Comirnaty’. So where on earth did they come up with that name? It’s the work of Brand Institute, a pharmaceutical consulting firm that specializes in “the development of brands and identities”.
Medical & Biotechnewmilfordspectrum.com

Pfizer changes the name of its vaccine

Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine will change its name now that it has received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). From now on the immunization of the pharmaceutical will be called Comirnaty . It is the only serum of its kind that receives a total green light in the United States, which could lead to it being marketed directly to the consumer.
Benzinga

Moderna Concludes US Filing For COVID-19 Shot

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) has completed the rolling submission process for its marketing application to the FDA, seeking full licensure of its COVID-19 vaccine. The application is for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 18 years of age and older. Moderna has requested Priority Review designation. In the final...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Pfizer, Moderna get EU nod for boosting mRNA COVID-19 vaccine output

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Europe's medicines regulator has approved additional manufacturing sites for mRNA-based coronavirus vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech (PFE.N), (22UAy.DE) and Moderna (MRNA.O) to help boost production amid a resurgence in infections. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Tuesday its human medicines committee had approved a site at...
Public HealthIFLScience

COVID: The Reason Cases Are Rising Among The Double Vaccinated – It’s Not Because Vaccines Aren’t Working

Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK’s chief scientific adviser, has announced that around 40% of people being admitted to hospital with COVID in the UK have been vaccinated. And according to the latest Public Health England data, around 15% of those being hospitalised have had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine. At first glance, this rings very serious alarm bells, but it shouldn’t. The vaccines are still working very well.
IndustryMSF USA

MSF: Following full FDA approval, Pfizer-BioNTech must share COVID-19 vaccine technology to boost global supply

Sharing mRNA vaccine technology and know-how with additional manufacturers in low- and middle-income countries, including in Africa, could help increase global production and supply. “Setting up mRNA vaccine manufacturing capacity in Africa is absolutely possible,” said Lara Dovifat, campaign manager for MSF’s Access Campaign. “Our analysis shows that at least...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

Edesa Biotech Provides Update For COVID-19 Antibody Trial

Edesa Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: EDSA) issued an update for the Phase 2/3 study evaluating its monoclonal antibody candidate, EB05, as single-dose therapy for hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Edesa reported that more than 525 subjects had been randomized into the study. Approximately 35 of these patients have been assigned to an investigation...
Posted by
Benzinga

Anixa Biosciences' COVID-19 Compounds Show Potential Efficacy Against Delta Variant

Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ANIX) has announced that a genomic variant analysis indicates that its potential compounds may be more effective against the Delta variant than the original wild-type SARS-CoV-2. Anixa's program, in collaboration with European partner MolGenie, focuses on identifying novel, small molecule inhibitors of Mpro, the main protease...
WorldPosted by
Benzinga

Powered By Dynavax Adjuvant, Medigen COVID-19 Vaccine Launched In Taiwan

Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corporation and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) announced the rollout of their COVID-19 vaccine, MVC-COV1901, in Taiwan. Approximately 600,000 people are anticipated to receive the Medigen vaccine this week. In July, Medigen received Taiwan Emergency Use Authorization and approval for inclusion in Taiwan's COVID-19 vaccine immunization program,...
Posted by
FIRST For Women

The Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine Now Has Full FDA Approval

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just announced that the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine officially has its full approval, so it’s no longer available solely through emergency use status. What does that mean? Essentially, the FDA had decided that there’s enough conclusive testing and evidence to show that the vaccine...

Comments / 0

Community Policy