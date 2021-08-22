Cancel
Portland, OR

Groups clash, fireworks set off in Northeast Portland

By KATU Staff
news4sanantonio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — Opposing groups clashed in Northeast Portland late Sunday afternoon and police warned that arrests could be possible. Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Portland and across the river in Northeast Portland Sunday after city leaders cautioned people to not come if they were planning to instigate fights. While opposing gatherings were expected to form at Salmon Street Springs and Tom McCall Waterfront Park, one group changed locations and instead met in Northeast Portland in the Argay Terrace neighborhood, according to Portland Police.

