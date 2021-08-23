Wildfires prompt first closure of Boundary Waters in 45 years
FOX 9 reports: “The wildfires that caused the first closures of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area in 45 years continue to burn. Sunday night, forestry officials held a community meeting to discuss the John Ek and Welp fires, both of which have been burning for a week. … Because of the remote locations of the fires, crews are not able to access fires from the ground and are instead utilizing airdrops.…Meanwhile wilderness crews are evacuating visitors still in the BWCA, which will be closed until at least Friday.”www.minnpost.com
