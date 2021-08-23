Cancel
Environment

Wildfires prompt first closure of Boundary Waters in 45 years

By Brian Lambert
MinnPost
 4 days ago
FOX 9 reports: “The wildfires that caused the first closures of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area in 45 years continue to burn. Sunday night, forestry officials held a community meeting to discuss the John Ek and Welp fires, both of which have been burning for a week. … Because of the remote locations of the fires, crews are not able to access fires from the ground and are instead utilizing airdrops.…Meanwhile wilderness crews are evacuating visitors still in the BWCA, which will be closed until at least Friday.”

MinnPost

Minneapolis, MN
ABOUT

MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

 http://MinnPost.org
