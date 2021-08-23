Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Ituran: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By Luther Turmelle
New Haven Register
 4 days ago

AZOOR, Israel (AP) _ Ituran Location & Control Ltd. (ITRN) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $9.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Azoor, Israel-based company said it had net income of 44 cents. The maker of tracking...

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Azoor#Ap#Ituran Location#Azoor#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: ScanSource Q4 Earnings

Shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results. Earnings per share rose 405.26% year over year to $0.96, which beat the estimate of $0.57. Revenue of $852,694,000 higher by 33.98% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $733,900,000. Outlook.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

36KR Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ:KRKR) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share decreased 1072.73% over the past year to ($0.13), which beat the estimate of ($0.78). Revenue of $11,161,000 higher by 2.86% year over year, which missed the estimate of $68,080,000. Guidance. 36KR Holdings hasn't issued...
Businessmobihealthnews.com

Sharecare acquires CareLinx, shares first quarterly earnings as public company

Digital health platform Sharecare closed its acquisition of home care provider CareLinx for about $65 million, consisting of $54.6 million in cash and $10.4 million in stock. “For the last decade, we have leveraged our platform to help people navigate the challenges of home care, as well as provide healthcare’s scarcest resource – nurses and caregivers – with the ability to earn higher pay and have greater schedule flexibility,” Sherwin Sheik, founder and CEO of CareLinx, said in a statement.
BusinessNew Haven Register

Konfío acquires Sr. Pago, a solution that supports growing companies

"Mr. Pago facilitates financial inclusion and contributes to the growth of all types of businesses thanks to its wide range of products, technology, security and various payment solutions. For this reason, we are very happy to bring Mr. Pago and his team to the Konfío family, thus providing a more complete financial solution for growing companies, the business sector that contributes the most to development and employment in our country ”, says David Arana, Founder and CEO of Konfío.
Farmington, CTNew Haven Register

CytoVeris Announces Addition of Scott Flora to Board of Directors

FARMINGTON, Conn. (PRWEB) August 26, 2021. CytoVeris Inc., an emerging company formed with the vision to improve surgical outcomes for cancer patients by enhancing surgical-decision making intraoperatively, today announced that Scott Flora has been appointed to the Board of Directors. “We are pleased to welcome Scott to our Board of...
StocksEntrepreneur

Citigroup (C) is a Top-Ranked Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?

It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access...
Businessnddist.com

Pelican Products Appoints New CIO

TORRANCE, CA — innovative business and technology executive Shree Khare has been hired to the Pelican Products, Inc. senior leadership team as Chief Information Officer. Shree comes to Pelican with more than 20 years of experience in Information Technology, leading teams through complex global projects and digital transformation. Khare’s role...
TechnologyElectronicsWeekly.com

ST adds to GaN portfolio

Easing the transition to high-efficiency wide-bandgap technology, ST has released the MasterGaN3 and MasterGaN5 integrated power packages for applications up to 45W and 150W, respectively. Joining the MasterGaN1, MasterGaN2, and MasterGaN4, which target applications from 65W to 400W, the additions give extra flexibility to choose the optimum GaN device and...
Businessnddist.com

Timken Acquires Robotics Supplier Intelligent Machine Solutions

NORTH CANTON, OH — The Timken Company, a global industrial supplier in engineered bearings and power transmission products, has acquired Intelligent Machine Solutions (iMS), a manufacturer of industrial robotics and automation solutions. The addition of iMS expands and complements Timken's Rollon linear motion product range with larger and heavy-duty applications, such as seventh-axis robotic transfer units (RTUs) and gantry systems.
BusinessFudzilla

Intel builds domestic commercial chipbuilding ecosystem

Intel has signed a deal with the US defence department to support a domestic commercial chip-building ecosystem. The chipmaker will lead the first phase of a programme called Rapid Assured Microelectronics Prototypes - Commercial (RAMP-C), which aims to bolster the domestic semiconductor supply chain. The chipmaker's recently launched division, Intel...
EnvironmentInhabitat.com

Higg provides a sustainability report for consumer products

The race is on to battle climate change in notable and impactful ways. While every citizen can help by reducing emissions and lowering their carbon footprint, the largest contributors to the problem are businesses. Even companies with good intentions when it comes to monitoring materials and manufacturing may be contributing to the problem more than they think. Higg is a technological solution to this problem that addresses the issue by providing a score for a product’s impact.
BusinessCrain's New York Business

Tina Macica, Project Management Advisors, Inc.

Project Management Advisors, Inc. Tina Macica, PMP, LEED AP, joins PMA as Senior Project Manager via the acquisition of LPE Management Services. With nearly 30 years of experience in real estate, capital program, project and facilities management, Tina’s experience includes major healthcare and institutional programs, including managing nine separately contracted program management teams. Her project portfolio includes healthcare, laboratories, colleges and universities, tech, nuclear, retail, commercial, golf course and country club, as well as public and infrastructure projects.
Technologythefastmode.com

Greenwire Taps ZCorum's TruVizion to Manage DOCSIS Networks

ZCorum recently announced that it is now providing Greenwire Technology Solutions with TruVizion, ZCorum’s cross platform monitoring and diagnostic tool. Based in Florida, Greenwire Technology Services include Network Management, Wire-less Networks and Home Automation. TruVizion now allows Greenwire to monitor their DOCSIS network from within a single, web-based application. TruVizion integrates customer data, network metrics and other key details to give customer service person-nel and network engineers the information they need to resolve customer issues and network outages more quickly.
Economyaithority.com

Autonomous Vehicle Insurtech Koop Technologies Raises $2.5 Million Seed Round

Koop Technologies, an insurance technology startup specializing in autonomous vehicle and robotics risks, has announced its $2.5 Million seed funding. Koop will use this capital to bring its data-driven insurance platform to more customers in the autonomous vehicle and robotics industries. The round was led by a leading deep tech fund, Ubiquity Ventures, out of Palo Alto, CA, along with Bee Partners, Sure Ventures, WestWave Capital, and a number of strategic angel investors.
BusinessElectronicsWeekly.com

7.5% CAGR 2020-26 for IGBTs

The IGBT market is set to grow at a 7.5% CAGR 2020-26 to reach $8.4 billion by 2026, says Yole Developpement, with the IGBT modules segment to represent 81% of the total market in 2026 boosted by EV/HEVs adoption. The IGBT market is set to grow at a 7.5% CAGR...
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Digital Lending Platform Market

The report “Global Digital Lending Platform Market, By Component (Solution (Loan Origination, Decision Automation, Portfolio Management, Loan Servicing, Risk & Compliance Management, Loan Management, Business Process Management, and Others) and Services (Design and Implementation, Training & Education, Risk Assessment, Consulting, and Support & Maintenance)), By Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premises), By Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Credit Unions, Retail Banking, and P2P Lenders), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global digital lending platform market is projected to grow from US$ 7.4 billion in 2020 to US$ 32.8 billion by 2029. Global digital lending platform market is driven by rapid industrialization in developed and developing countries across the globe. In addition, rising internet penetration and growing number of smart phone users, coupled with increasing adoption of digital platform across various industries are some other factors expected to boost growth of the global market over the forecast period. Increasing government initiatives towards digitization for developing countries, coupled with approach towards streamline payment method and promote paper less transaction within short period of time are major factors propelling growth of the global market. Moreover, growing adoption of digital platform from financial institution in order to promote the customer experience related to payment methods is another factor expected to fuel growth of the global market over the forecast period. Technological advancements and growing investment by major players for data security and privacy, coupled with string government regulation related to cyber security are factors accounted to create new opportunities in terms of revenue for key players working in the target market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing expansion activities through strategic alliances among regional and international players are other factors expected to further support growth of the target market.
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

GoCardless Adds Payment Capability With Piano Partnership

Account-to-account payment tech GoCardless is partnering with Piano, a global analytics and activation platform, to help publishers and brands market, sell and fulfill premium content offerings. Piano’s commerce engine will be integrated with the GoCardless bank debit network, enabling subscription-based businesses to offer end users a new payment method. The...
Businessnddist.com

Valin Corporation Grows Southwest Presence, Acquires Sun Automation Inc.

Valin Corporation — which narrowly missed Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List — announced Thursday that the company has acquired an automation products distributor in Arizona. Serving as a technical solutions provider for the technology, energy, life sciences, natural resources and transportation industries, Valin has acquired Chandler, AZ-based Sun Automation...
TechnologySupply & Demand Chain Executive

Evolving E-Commerce Fulfillment Operations Expand Commercial Robotics Market

Augmented reality (AR)-powered smart glasses and handheld devices with enhanced capabilities as well as autonomous, collaborative and mobile robots are becoming the fastest-growing warehousing solution, projected to exceed $51 billion by 2030, according to ABI Research. “Mobile robots are at the heart of the warehouse robotics market and account for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy