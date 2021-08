Epic Games has launched a brand new mode into Fortnite today as players can go experience being Impostors for the first time. The new mode will have you interacting with a group of players as you try to determine who are the Impostors and get rid of them before it's too late. We're of two minds about this new addition as it looks really cool, but it's clear this is another example of the devs taking an idea from another game and adding it to their own. There's no real pretending here that Epic basically just made their own version of Among Us using their own assets, so we'll see how long this mode lasts before someone at Innersloth decides to call foul. We have some of the details of how the matches go below, but you can read the full rundown here.