Zach Wilson and Tua Tagovailoa impressed, a top-10 pick struggles with drops, and more preseason Week 2 impressions
The second weekend of NFL preseason action is nearly in the books (the Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints cap off the week Monday night).
While No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson was impressive at Lambeau Field, second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looked like his old Alabama Crimson Tide self . Mitchell Trubisky got a small measure of vengeance against his former team as the Buffalo Bills routed the Chicago Bears.
Elsewhere, is it time for the Cincinnati Bengals to worry about rookie receiver Ja'Marr Chase , the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft ?
Here are the biggest takeaways from preseason Week 2:
- Preseason Week 2 winners and losers
- Trey Lance rebounded from a rough start to help the San Francisco 49ers win Sunday night.
- The Baltimore Ravens tied an NFL record by winning their 19th consecutive preseason game .
- Kyler Murray's preseason debut for the Arizona Cardinals was a total dud .
- It appears as if Cam Newton has secured the New England Patriots' starting quarterback spot over rookie first-rounder Mac Jones.
- 2020 Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith had a quiet preseason debut for the Philadelphia Eagles.
- With Carson Wentz set to return to practice , the Indianapolis Colts got little clarity for their QB depth chart behind Wentz.
- A contentious week of joint practices between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants ended with Case Keenum leading the Browns to an exhibition win Sunday .
NFL preseason Week 3
Friday
Indianapolis Colts at Detroit Lions , 7 p.m. ET
Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers , 7:30 p.m. ET
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets , 7:30 p.m. ET
Minnesota Vikings at Kansas City Chiefs , 8 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
Saturday
Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills , 1 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team , 6 p.m. ET
Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans , 7 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints , 8 p.m. ET
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans , 8 p.m. ET
Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos , 9:05 p.m. ET
Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle Seahawks , 10 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
Sunday
Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys , 1 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals , 4 p.m. ET (CBS)
Las Vegas Raiders at San Francisco 49ers , 4 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
New England Patriots at New York Giants , 6 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons , 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
