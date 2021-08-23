Cancel
Zach Wilson and Tua Tagovailoa impressed, a top-10 pick struggles with drops, and more preseason Week 2 impressions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DmNUY_0ba2X89J00
Tua Tagovailoa had a stellar half of play in the Dolphins' preseason win over the Falcons. Jasen Vinlove, USA TODAY Sports

The second weekend of NFL preseason action is nearly in the books (the Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints cap off the week Monday night).

While No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson was impressive at Lambeau Field, second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looked like his old Alabama Crimson Tide self . Mitchell Trubisky got a small measure of vengeance against his former team as the Buffalo Bills routed the Chicago Bears.

Elsewhere, is it time for the Cincinnati Bengals to worry about rookie receiver Ja'Marr Chase , the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft ?

Here are the biggest takeaways from preseason Week 2:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S3ppW_0ba2X89J00
DeVonta Smith is unable to catch a pass in front of Patriots safety Kyle Dugger. Bill Streicher, USA TODAY Sports

NFL preseason Week 3

Friday

Indianapolis Colts at Detroit Lions , 7 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers , 7:30 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets , 7:30 p.m. ET

Minnesota Vikings at Kansas City Chiefs , 8 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Saturday

Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills , 1 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team , 6 p.m. ET

Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans , 7 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints , 8 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans , 8 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos , 9:05 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle Seahawks , 10 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Sunday

Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys , 1 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals , 4 p.m. ET (CBS)

Las Vegas Raiders at San Francisco 49ers , 4 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

New England Patriots at New York Giants , 6 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons , 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Op33_0ba2X89J00
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) loses his helmet and headband on a tackle by Buffalo Bills linebacker Andre Smith (59). Jon Durr, USA TODAY Sports

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Zach Wilson and Tua Tagovailoa impressed, a top-10 pick struggles with drops, and more preseason Week 2 impressions

