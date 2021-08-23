This Cabinet Opens Into Full-Fledged Office, Retracts Back After use
The perils of COVID-19 have given birth to work from home culture. Work from home may suit many of us, but is a challenge for people who live in urban apartments where space comes at a premium. When a professional conundrum slips into the private sphere, it becomes difficult to maintain equilibrium between personal and professional life. In order to tackle this problem, Nils Holger Moormann introduces the DER VORSTAND.www.homecrux.com
