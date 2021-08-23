Synechron partners with myGwork to support LGBTQ+
Synechron Inc., a leading digital transformation consulting firm focused exclusively on the financial services industry, has partnered with myGwork, the global networking hub and job board for LGBTQ+ professionals and students. Synechron is excited to become a ‘corporate partner’ of the myGwork network and be among the 268 organizational allies that fiercely support the diversity of individuals no matter their unique culture, backgrounds, or lifestyles. As such, Synechron is proud to maintain a dedicated webpage as part of the myGwork website, where interested, skilled professionals can learn more about Synechron’s culture and business specialties, and link directly to the company’s careers page to view current job opportunities.www.finextra.com
