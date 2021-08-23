Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Synechron partners with myGwork to support LGBTQ+

finextra.com
 3 days ago

Synechron Inc., a leading digital transformation consulting firm focused exclusively on the financial services industry, has partnered with myGwork, the global networking hub and job board for LGBTQ+ professionals and students. Synechron is excited to become a ‘corporate partner’ of the myGwork network and be among the 268 organizational allies that fiercely support the diversity of individuals no matter their unique culture, backgrounds, or lifestyles. As such, Synechron is proud to maintain a dedicated webpage as part of the myGwork website, where interested, skilled professionals can learn more about Synechron’s culture and business specialties, and link directly to the company’s careers page to view current job opportunities.

www.finextra.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbtq#Synechron Inc#Lgbtq#Dei#Allyship#Apac#Diversity Inclusion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Henderson, NCvgcc.edu

Pride – LGBTQ+ Resources

Training was held via ZOOM on Tuesday, June 29th. It was led by Dr. Brent Lewis, Associate Vice-President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at James Madison University. Over 40 faculty and staff from VGCC took part in the training that covered topics such as: LGBTQ+ terms and Identities, personal pronouns, how to create an affirming environment, and recognizing ways there is discrimination in the student experience. For those faculty and staff that completed the training they will be recognized as a SAFE PERSON and have a new office door placard that identifies them as such. The hope is that this will make allies and supporters more visible to our students.
Collegesmytjnow.com

Safe Zones Implemented on Campus to Support LGBTQ+ Students

Faculty can now display a specific sticker in a visible spot to indicate a Safe Zone where students will not experience discrimination and can receive resources through a new program introduced in the spring of 2021 by the Diversity and Student Engagement Center. “I think it’s a great thing that...
Healthphysicianspractice.com

Building an LGBTQ+ friendly practice

How can healthcare providers provide a safe space for LGBTQ+ patients?. During the month of June, many businesses show their support of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer community by flying rainbow flags in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community, but what happens during the rest of the year? How can healthcare providers demonstrate their allyship by providing a safe and welcoming space for LGBTQ+ patients to seek care and receive care without judgement?
Economycreativeloafing.com

LGBTQ Business Symposium: Research and Campaigns focused on LGBTQ People and Employment

Cost: Free (registration required) The South is under attack most often when it comes to anti-LGBTQ legislation, even though more LGBTQ people live in the South than anywhere else in the country. Compared to all LGBTQ funding, the South receives little for research. This means that our stories are not being told. Solid research is an important tool that helps us tell our stories, reframe narratives, and dismantle discriminatory systems. This year’s virtual symposium will feature a series of live webinars that allow us to explore exciting research that enterprising individuals and organizations are undertaking to tell the stories of LGBTQ Southerners.
AdvocacyHouston Chronicle

CGTN Releases: GAUC Youth ClimateX Summit

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. The Global Alliance of Universities on Climate (GAUC) announces ClimateX, a global initiative targeted to youth around the world. The ClimateX Summit aims to mobilize young leaders to help move the world towards a Net-Zero Future. ClimateX will take place October 25-29, building upon the momentum of multiple global climate events this fall, including the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).
BusinessPosted by
Black Enterprise

Amazon To Host Second Annual ‘Represent The Future’ Summit To Help BIPOC Entrepreneurs

Amazon will host its second annual Represent The Future (RTF) Summit to help minority entrepreneurs beginning today. The event begins at 9 a.m. Pacific/12 p.m. Eastern. The virtual career fair will run through Wednesday and is a chance for Black, Latinx, and Native American professionals of all backgrounds and levels of experience to gather. Speakers and sessions will highlight Amazon’s global business ecosystem, customer-obsessed culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion and the role innovation, invention, and intrapreneurship play in building the future.
Businessokcfox.com

Building a Diverse & Inclusive Culture with Amazon

Amazon, one of the country’s largest and fastest-growing employers, will host a free, virtual career enrichment event “Represent the Future” on August 24-25, 2021. This event will bring job seekers, entrepreneurs, small business owners, and students together to discuss how they can build strong diverse networks and successful careers. To...
PoliticsWGME

Maine DOE launches website of resources to support LGBTQ+ students

The Maine Department of Education launched a new section of its website aimed at improving school climate and supporting LGBTQ+ students in Maine. The Maine DOE says the resources are not just for members of the LGBTQ+ community but can offer information for other students and parents as well. [Afghan...
Champaign, ILnewschannel20.com

State agency, United Way partner for Child Support Awareness campaign

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services’ Child Support Division is partnering with local United Way organizations for a donation drive to support their critical efforts in the communities they serve, and getting the word out about free services for custodial parents and children in families where they are not living with their parents.
SocietySilicon Republic

How employers can support their LGBTQ+ employees

Mastercard’s Robert Dillon discusses his ‘coming out’ experience in his job and offers advice for employers to support their LGBTQ+ employees. Diversity and inclusion are critical for employers. A diverse group of employees leads to diversity of thought, which has been shown to bring about higher success rates in business.
Cedar Rapids, IAcbs2iowa.com

Tanager Place receives $30K grant to support efforts of LGBTQ Center

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Tanager Place recently received a $30,000 dollar grant award from Amerigroup, An Anthem Company. The money received will support the efforts of the Tanager Place LGBTQ Center. The Center provides a safe and confidential environment for LGBTQ youth, families and allies. Programs at...
Los Angeles, CADaily Trojan

Support these local LGBTQ+ businesses

In the whirlwind that was 2020, we experienced a great deal of change in a relatively short amount of time. While there have been significant repercussions from the pandemic on a global scale, what do these developments mean for smaller, local areas? The Los Angeles area specifically has seen many known and loved restaurants close as new ones take their place and businesses shift their priorities to adapt to the new normal. Many LGBTQ+ businesses emphasize the importance of belonging and togetherness, along with providing excellent services and products. The idea of community has been especially important during the pandemic, but it is always something we can be empowered by — pandemic or not. So, as you relearn your new L.A. this semester, try stopping by one of these LGBTQ+ owned businesses.
Duxbury, MADuxbury Clipper

LGBTQ Summer Party Series

The Duxbury Senior Center invites everyone to a backyard summer party to celebrate the LGBTQ community The Center has organized a lobster roll, corn hole and music for Thursday, Aug. 19, at 4 p.m. All are welcome to attend. Make a reservation by Friday, Aug. 13. Go to duxburyseniorcenter.org and click Register for a Program. $15...
BusinessApple Insider

Improved Apple News Partner program will financially support journalism

Apple has refined the News Partner Program to better support journalism organizations and media outlets that publish on the Apple News platform. The News Partner Program is meant to expand Apple's support of and collaboration with the journalism industry. It halves the commission on in-app purchase subscriptions for media organizations from day one.
Societywrnjradio.com

New report features 2 child welfare agencies in New Jersey working with human rights campaign foundation toward fully LGBTQ+ inclusive, affirming care

WASHINGTON, DC – The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation, the educational arm of the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) civil rights organization, Thursday released a new report, 2021 Change-Makers, highlighting the HRC Foundation All Children-All Families (ACAF) program’s partnership with 119 organizations — a 19% increase in participation from last year — working to improve the services they provide to the LGBTQ+ community, including children in foster care, 1 in 3 of whom are LGBTQ+, and prospective foster and adoptive parents.
Businessprdaily.com

Video: FleishmanHillard’s Adrianne Smith on what makes inclusion authentic

How are PR agencies looking to improve on the inadequate levels of diversity and inclusion that are currently on display in the industry?. The Diversity Action Alliance released its benchmark report, revealing that there is plenty of room for growth for many organizations in the comms industry and for comms leadership roles. In fact, 73% of organizations surveyed do not have a Chief Diversity and Inclusion officer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy