Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Paysafe to acquire viafintech

finextra.com
 4 days ago

Paysafe, a leading specialized payments platform, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire market-leading German fintech company, viafintech, in an all-cash transaction. viafintech, known under the brands of Barzahlen/viacash and viacash, offers the largest, bank independent, payments infrastructure in the DACH region, allowing a popular alternative to the traditional banking structure. For Paysafe, this latest acquisition not only boosts its growth opportunities in Germany, a critical market for its international merchants, it also creates revenue-generating opportunities to cross-sell viafintech’s alternative banking and payments solutions to its merchants around the world.

www.finextra.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Banking#Open Banking#Online Banking#Barzahlen Viacash#Viacash#Dach#European#Ecommerce#Paysafe Ecash Ceo#Latin American#Pagoefectivo#Safetypay#Glory Ltd#Grenke Bank Ag#Apm#The Paysafe Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Germany
Related
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

US Bank Now Limited Partner in 2 FinTech VCs

Five years ago, U.S. Bank created a dedicated FinTech unit designed to find emerging companies that can help the bank improve its customers’ digital and mobile experiences. On Thursday (Aug. 26), U.S. Bank said it was taking things a few steps further, becoming a limited partner in two venture capital firms — Fin Venture Capital and Commerce Ventures — specializing in the FinTech space.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Fintech EedenBull, a B2B Commercial Payments Tech Provider, Partners Major Norwegian Bank

a Fintech firm focused on B2B commercial payments tech, has formed a partnership with Sparebanken Vest, which is Norway’s third-largest savings bank. Through the partnership, the companies will offer banking services tech to the bank’s 13,600 business clients across Western Norway. Working cooperatively with Eedenbull will enable Sparebanken Vest’s...
Businessthepaypers.com

Glory partners with Paysafe to boost consumer access to the digital economy

UK-based cash automation provider Glory and payments platform Paysafe have teamed to improve access to the digital economy for consumers with limited access to mainstream electronic payments. For the estimated 2 billion people globally who remain unbanked, as well as those who choose to rely on cash, access to the...
Businessmartechseries.com

Talkwalker Acquires Reviewbox

The integration will complement Talkwalker’s leading consumer intelligence platform by providing their clients with additional product review capability. Talkwalker, a leading consumer intelligence company, announced today that it has acquired all-in-one review management platform, Reviewbox. Marketing Technology News: Media Alert: iManage Experts to Present at ILTACON 2021. This acquisition will...
Indianapolis, INInside Indiana Business

Disaster Restoration Company Acquired

INDIANAPOLIS - A water damage restoration service in Indianapolis has been acquired by a Canadian company. Moore Restoration Inc. is one of several businesses purchased by First Onsite Property Restoration, a subsidiary of FirstService Corp. (Nasdaq: FSV). Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Founded in 1997, Moore helps property...
Burton, TXNavasota Examiner

CSB acquires Burton

CSB Bancshares Inc. and Burton Bancshares Inc. jointly announce that an agreement for the merger of Burton State Bank into Citizens State Bank was signed last week by the Boards of Directors of both entities. Citizens State Bank and Burton State Bank expect the transaction to be completed promptly once...
Pasadena, CAgamesindustry.biz

TinyBuild acquires Animal

TinyBuild today announced the acquisition of Pasadena, California-based developer Animal, which it has been working with for the past two years on the upcoming arena shooter Rawmen. The deal includes up-front payments and three years of deferred payments tied to performance targets, adding up to a potential total price tag...
SoftwarePhramalive.com

Verily Acquires SignalPath

Google’s Verily snapped up N.C.-based SignalPath and its clinical trial management system that is expected to support its own clinical trial and evidence-based platform known as Baseline. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. SignalPath’s platform is designed to improve clinical research’s “ease, quality and efficiency” at trial sites....
Indianapolis, INInside Indiana Business

Nelbud Acquired by Finnish Company

INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis-based Nelbud Services Group had been acquired by an indoor air technology company headquartered in Finland. Halton Group says the addition of Nelbud to its portfolio will provide a springboard for the company's growth strategy. Financial terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed. Nelbud, which made Indianapolis...
Businessthepaypers.com

AML RightSource acquires QuantaVerse

AML RightSource (AMLRS), a provider of Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Know Your Customer (KYC), and Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) compliance solutions, has acquired QuantaVerse. QuantaVerse uses data science to automate and improve financial crime identification, alert investigations, and the documentation of investigation results. It uses robotic process automation (RPA) and machine learning to automate financial crime identification and investigation, helping to rid organisations of money laundering and other financial crime related to drug trade, human trafficking, terrorism, and political corruption.
Businessmartechseries.com

Conga Acquires Contract Wrangler

Contract Wrangler’s innovative contract ingestion, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities enable companies to accurately uncover insights into contracts to manage risk and optimize revenues. Combination will accelerate Conga’s growth and expansion in helping companies transform their Commercial Operations. Conga, the global leader in Commercial and Revenue Operations...
Businessthepaypers.com

Objectway acquires DIE SOFTWARE

Italy-based health and asset management fintech Objectway has announced the acquisition of Germany-based core banking system provider DIE SOFTWARE. Objectway supports financial institutions with the implementation of digital transformation programs. DIE SOFTWARE is a provider of core banking systems in German-speaking Europe tailored to the needs of private, retail and central banks in the DACH region and in Luxembourg.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Paysafe Plans To Buy eCommerce Payment Platform SafetyPay

Specialized payments platform Paysafe on Monday (Aug. 16) signed a definitive agreement to acquire Latin American digital payment platform SafetyPay for $441 million in cash. Founded in 2007, SafetyPay enables eCommerce transactions at over 180,000 cash collection points through open banking and eCash offerings primarily in 11 Latin American countries and Europe, serving almost 300 merchants in travel, entertainment and digital goods. The acquisition will help Paysafe establish more of a foothold in the region following the deal to acquire Peruvian payment service PagoEfectivo.
Businessdigitaltransactions.net

How Paysafe Sees Its SafetyPay Deal As a Major Move Into Open Banking

Open banking has been a big trend in payments for some time, and now traditional payment processors are getting in on the action. Paysafe Group Holdings Ltd. early on Monday announced it has agreed to pay $441 million to acquire Miami-based SafetyPay, a 15-year-old provider of digital payments for cash-paying users in 19 countries, chiefly in Latin America and Europe.
Businessfinextra.com

Serrala scores investment from Hg

Serrala, a fast-growing global financial automation and B2B payments software company, today announced that it has secured a majority investment from Hg, a leading global software and services investor. Following the transaction, Serrala’s CEO Sven Lindemann and existing investor, Waterland, will continue to support the business and remain as significant...
Businessthepaypers.com

National Bank of Canada invests USD 103 mln in Flinks

National Bank of Canada has invested USD 103 million in Flinks, including USD 30 million in growth capital towards acceleration of the Canada-based fintech's expansion activities in North America. The investment follows a successful launch by Flinks in the United States. This investment will also allow Flinks to continue its...
Economyfinextra.com

Coinbase deploys Solarisbank KYC platform in Germany

Solarisbank, Europe’s leading Banking-as-a-Service platform, is working with Coinbase, the world’s largest cryptocurrency platform, to compliantly identify customers in Germany. Coinbase recently announced its market entry to provide retail customers and institutional clients with secure, easy, and regulated access to the crypto economy. Coinbase is a driving force in the...
Technologyfinextra.com

When financial services are replaced by the Internet, will anyone go to bank?

Financial services were changes. In the past, we need to find a financial specialist in the bank to help with investment decisions. But now, you turn on your mobile phone and use the App, you can place an order directly. The system may also help collect market information, give investment advice, or contact a financial advisor through video calls, use fingerprint recognition and electronic signatures to complete the financial transaction. All of the banking services can be completed through the Internet and technology without having to go to the bank.
Small Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Aussie Fintech Airwallex Expands into North America

Airwallex, an Australian payments Fintech, has launched in North America. In a company release, Airwallex said that US businesses may now gain access to the suite of financial infrastructure, payments, treasury, and expenses services without the constraints of the traditional financial system. Airwallex’s market entry into the U.S. is supported...
Businessfinextra.com

LexisNexis Risk Solutions acquires TruNarrative

LexisNexis Risk Solutions has acquired Leed-based automated onboarding and financial crime platform TruNarrative. Founded in 2016, TruNarrative enables organisations to manage the entire financial crime lifecycle within a single, unified platform that allows for automated onboarding, a dynamic risk score and transaction monitoring. Upon completions, TruNarrative will become part of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy