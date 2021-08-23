Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

PlayStation to get Early Access to Call of Duty Vanguard's Open Beta next month

By Kyle Wilson
realsport101.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're just a couple of weeks away from the Multiplayer reveal... Call of Duty Vanguard has finally been revealed and it looks incredible. This really could be one of the best Call of Duty games we've ever seen and there's a lot to look forward to between now and release. The Champion Hill Alpha is coming up this week, but there's also a PlayStation Exclusive Open Beta for Vanguard next month. Here's everything you need to know about what this all means and how you can get involved...

realsport101.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Open#Early Access#Ultimate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
Related
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

PlayStation Plus games for August include a new release for PS4 and PS5

August is right around the corner, and that means a new batch of PlayStation Plus games is inbound. Sony today revealed what August’s PlayStation Plus games are, and once again, we’re going to see a game debut on the service. As opposed to previous months, where there has usually been one game that’s exclusive to PS5 in each batch of PS Plus games, in August all games will be available for PS4 users to download as well.
Video GamesComicBook

PS5 and PS4 Officially Loses Exclusive Game to Xbox

PS5 and PS4 just lost an exclusive game to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. On two separate occasions this year, we reported on scuttlebutt that 2021 PlayStation console exclusive, Oddworld: Soulstorm, was set to shed its console exclusivity and come to Xbox consoles. This week, this was finally confirmed by developer Oddworld Inhabitants, though right now there's no word when exactly this will happen. What Xbox fans did get is a teaser trailer that accompanied the news.
Video GamesComicBook

Ubisoft Making Popular PS4 and Xbox One Game Free for Limited Time

Ubisoft is making one of its most popular and best-selling games on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia free for a limited time. Unfortunately, it isn't a free download, but a free trial. In other words, said game is being made free-to-play for a limited time, however, it's plenty of time to, at the very least, beat the game's single-player campaign, which is its main appeal, especially with its follow-up releasing soon.
Tennisrealsport101.com

PlayStation officially reveal the August 2021 PS Plus games

Hunter's Arena was confirmed by a recent State of Play, though. Finally, the PlayStation's PS Plus games for August 2021 have been officially revealed. We already knew one title that was coming, but the others hadn't been confirmed quite yet. Here's everything you need to know about what makes up...
Video GamesCNET

PlayStation Plus: All the free games subscribers can download now

You need PlayStation Plus to play PS4 and PS5 games online, but the service has evolved to be much more than a gatekeeper's fee for online play. For $10 a month, or $60 a year (which means you'll get a 50% discount if you opt for an annual membership), subscribers get an evolving list of discounts and, most importantly, access to free games.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Darksiders III Finally Slashing onto Switch Next Month; Both DLCs Freely Included

Publisher THQ Nordic has announced that their action hack-n-slash adventure title, Darksiders III, will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch on September 30, 2021. Of course, this news was being expected for a while, given how every other main entry of the series has been available on the platform for quite some time; those titles being Darksiders Warmastered Edition, Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition, and Darksiders Genesis.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Xbox Game Pass Adding 10 New Games, Including Hades And Skate

It's a new month, which means new games are joining the ever-growing Xbox Game Pass library. This month's additions for those that have Xbox Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate includes two different Skate titles, the beloved Hades, and more. Before diving into which new games are coming to the...
Video GamesNME

‘Rebel Galaxy’ is free for one week on Epic Games Store

Rebel Galaxy, the swashbuckling space sim from Double Damage Games, is free for one week on the Epic Games Store. Epic Games is giving away yet another great game for free – this time, making sci-fi sim Rebel Galaxy available free to download from today, August 12. Make sure you...
Video Gamespsu.com

PlayStation Plus September 2021 PS4, PS5 Free Games Predictions

PlayStation Plus Free September 2021 PS4 Games, PlayStation Plus Free September 2021 PS5 Games PS Plus September 2021 – What will be the PS Plus September 2021 free PS4 and PS5 games? You can also catch the complete listing which details every PS Plus title announced to date right here. For further reading, you can also see every PS5 PlayStation Plus game released this year in our handy guide. Furthermore, you can see every PS4 PlayStation Plus title released this year as well.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Rumor: Call of Duty: Vanguard to be Announced Next Week

According to rumors, the latest installment of the Call of Duty series, which is to be subtitled Vanguard, will be unveiled on August 19. This will most likely take place during a special Call of Duty: Warzone event. For the past few weeks we have been writing about the rumors...
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard Key Art Leaks, Reveal Reportedly Next Week

Artwork and logos for this year's entry in the Call of Duty franchise — which will be titled Call of Duty: Vanguard — have been leaked online by way of in-game files hidden in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. They all but confirm the World War II setting for the next instalment from Sledgehammer Games, featuring soldiers and weapons of the era. The key art also details various editions of the upcoming title, including an Ultimate Edition and cross-gen bundle, with the former at least granting access to an open beta.
Video GamesComicBook

PS4 and PS5 Getting Former Nintendo Switch Exclusive Next Month

Both the PS4 and the PS5 are getting a former Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite exclusive next month on September 9. The game will only be available via the PlayStation Store, which is to say a retail run for the game --The Touryst -- isn't in the plans, at least not that we know of. What we do know is it will boast a resolution of 8K with supersampling at 60 frames per second or, alternatively, 4K at 120 frames per second. That said, this will only be on PS5. On PS4, the game will be 1080p at 60 frames per second.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Call of Duty Vanguard Beta Leaks With COD Season 5 Update

COD fans have learned more about Call of Duty Vanguard, the next game in the shooter series, which is rumored to be released later this year. According to a series of new leaks, a Vanguard open beta is being planned, with Call of Duty 2021 featuring a WW2 setting and unveiling scheduled for later in August.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

The Call of Duty: Vanguard Teasing Has Officially Begun

While publisher Activision hasn't sent out official word of a reveal date just yet, it certainly looks like the announcement of Call of Duty: Vanguard is right around the corner. Community members have this morning been sent clips teasing the upcoming title, with YouTuber MrDalekJD posting what he has received to Twitter. It's four seconds long and doesn't exactly show too much, but you can certainly work out the setting: World War II. The "Western Front" title accompanying the video then seals the deal.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Tales of Arise demo coming to PlayStation and Xbox next week

Ahead of Tales of Arise launching in September, Bandai Namco has announced that the game will be getting a demo on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. We’ve known for a while that the latest entry in Bandai Namco’s well-loved RPG series would be coming to new-gen and last-gen (the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game were announced earlier this year), but now we know we’re going to get to try them even sooner.
Video GamesNME

‘Diablo II: Resurrected’ open beta weekend kicks off on August 20

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed the details behind the early access and open beta weekends for the upcoming Diablo II: Resurrected. The early access weekend will be available for users who pre-ordered Diablo II: Resurrected or the Diablo Prime Evil Collection, and will run from this Friday (August 13) until August 17. Pre-loading will be available from August 11 onwards on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Comments / 0

Community Policy