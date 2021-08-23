PlayStation to get Early Access to Call of Duty Vanguard's Open Beta next month
We're just a couple of weeks away from the Multiplayer reveal... Call of Duty Vanguard has finally been revealed and it looks incredible. This really could be one of the best Call of Duty games we've ever seen and there's a lot to look forward to between now and release. The Champion Hill Alpha is coming up this week, but there's also a PlayStation Exclusive Open Beta for Vanguard next month. Here's everything you need to know about what this all means and how you can get involved...realsport101.com
Comments / 0