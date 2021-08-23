BTC/USD approaches key resistance as sentiment improves

The Australian dollar tilted higher in early trading even after weak flash manufacturing and services PMI data. According to Markit, the services PMI declined from 44.2 in July to 43.3 in August. In the same period, the manufacturing PMI declined from 56.9 to 51.7. This performance was mostly because of controversial new lockdowns. Some of these lockdowns could go on for weeks as New South Wales recorded more than 818 new cases today. Further data showed that a quarter of all patients in ICU in the country were below the age of 40.