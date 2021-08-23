Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

BTC/USD approaches key resistance as sentiment improves

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Australian dollar tilted higher in early trading even after weak flash manufacturing and services PMI data. According to Markit, the services PMI declined from 44.2 in July to 43.3 in August. In the same period, the manufacturing PMI declined from 56.9 to 51.7. This performance was mostly because of controversial new lockdowns. Some of these lockdowns could go on for weeks as New South Wales recorded more than 818 new cases today. Further data showed that a quarter of all patients in ICU in the country were below the age of 40.

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Usd#Btc#Btc Usd#Australian#Pmi#Icu#European#Treasury#Eurozone#Eurusd#Btcusd#Audusd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Related
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD renews weekly highs near 0.7280 on improving market mood

AUD/USD regained its traction in the late American session. US Dollar Index turned negative on the day near 92.80. S&P 500 Index notched a new all-time high above 4,500 on rising financial stocks. The AUD/USD pair spent the first half of the day consolidating its recent gains around 0.7250 but...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to edge higher towards the $1825 mark

Gold is extending the rebound while battling $1800. Room to rise towards $1825? XAU/USD awaits key event risks, FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta briefs. “Investors will look forward to any hints on the taper timing from Powell, although the Delta covid variant concerns have recently watered down the hawkish bets.”. “Gold traders...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY stays calm near 110.00 ahead of US data, muted risk sentiment

USD/JPY tracks higher on the last trading day of the week in the initial Asian trading hours. US Dollar Index pushes higher above 93.00 on renewed taper speculation. US Treasury rises for the straight third day underpins the demand for the US dollar. The USD/JPY pair manages to trade higher...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/AUD, AUD/CAD

EURUSD is trading at 1.1761; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.1730 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.1875. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may be cancelled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.1675. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.1585.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/GBP approaches monthly high near 0.8600 post ECB minutes

EUR/GBP edges higher in the early European session on Friday. The Euro gains momentum on hawkish ECB, mixed data. The sterling remains on the backfoot amid concerns of economic slowdown due to Brexit induced supply-chain disruptions. EUR/GBP edges higher on the last trading day of the week in the early...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.1744. Yesterday's retreat from 1.1779 to 1.1747 (New York), then intra-day break there in Asia signals 1st leg of correction from last Friday's 9-1/2 month bottom at 1.1664 has ended and downside bias remains for a strong retracement of said move ahead of Fed J. Powell's Jackson Hole speech but reckon 1.1664 would hold.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD under pressure sub-1.3700

The British Pound weakened against its American rival, with GBP/USD trading below the 1.3700 level ahead of the Asian opening. The dollar gathered pace during the US afternoon, as stocks turned sharply lower following comments from different US Federal Reserve officers hinting at soon-to-come tapering. Read more,,,. GBP/USD piercing below...
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD clings to gains near session tops, around mid-0.7200s

AUD/USD regained positive traction on Friday and recovered a part of the overnight losses. The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven USD and extended some support to the pair. The upside seems limited ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. The AUD/USD pair held on to its...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Intra-day news and views and data to be released today – USD/JPY

USD/JPY - 109.98.. Although dlr caught a bid at European open on Thursday ans climbed to 110.22 due to cross-selling in yen and intra-day gain in US yields, failure to penetrate 110.22 (last week's high Thursday) pushed price back to 109.95 morning. Intra-day sideways swings suggests range trading below 110.22...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

After rebounding from 1.1777 and finishing the first descending impulse at 1.1741, EURUSD is correcting to the upside to reach 1.1763, thus forming a new consolidation range around 1.1754. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 1.1720; if to the upside – form one more ascending structure towards 1.1788 and then start a new decline to reach the above-mentioned target.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Euro's appreciation path to be bumpy – NBF

So far in the third quarter, EUR/USD has traded in a relatively tight range of 1.17-1.18. Economists at the National Bank of Canada expect the shared currency to gain some ground but remain cautious as there are some hurdles ahead. Delta fears should abate. “An executive board member of the...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Higher high limits the bearish potential

US Gross Domestic Product revised marginally higher in Q2 to 6.6% QoQ. Fed’s Kaplan said that September would be the time to outline tapering and start it in October. EUR/USD is losing its bullish strength but near its weekly high. The EUR/USD pair finished Thursday with modest losses around 1.1750,...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Prints bullish flag on 1H

AUD/USD regains upside momentum following its bounce off 200-HMA. Bullish chart pattern, MACD conditions also tease buyers. Bears seek 0.7200 breakdown to revisit the bumpy road to yearly low. AUD/USD teases confirmation of a bullish chart pattern around 0.7240, up 0.08% intraday heading into Friday’s European session. In doing so,...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls attack 50-SMA on the way to 1.2700

USD/CAD retreats from intraday top, edges higher of late. 50% Fibonacci retracement joins 50-SMA to challenge bulls. MACD conditions, sustained trading beyond 1.2585 support confluence keeps buyers hopeful. USD/CAD buyers take a breather around 1.2685 during early Friday. The Loonie pair refreshes four-day high earlier in Asia but failed to...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD outlook: Near-term directionless mode extends

The Euro is slightly bid in early Friday but lack of firmer signals keeps near-term action directionless for the third straight day. All eyes are on the speech of Fed Chair Powell, due later today, as traders look for hints for timing of the start of tapering and central bank’s next steps regarding interest rates, although economists think it’s unlikely that Powell will provide any concrete signal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy