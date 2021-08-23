Cancel
Jo Daviess County, IL

Special Weather Statement issued for Jo Daviess by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-23 05:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jo Daviess Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Jo Daviess, Buchanan, Dubuque, Benton, northwestern Jones, Delaware and northern Linn Counties through 645 AM CDT At 540 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Cassville to near La Porte City. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Luxemburg around 545 AM CDT. Holy Cross around 555 AM CDT. Mount Auburn and Balltown around 605 AM CDT. Rickardsville and Bankston around 610 AM CDT. Garrison and Sherrill around 615 AM CDT. Vinton and Epworth around 620 AM CDT. Dubuque, Centralia and Durango around 625 AM CDT. Asbury, Peosta and Sageville around 630 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Wapsipinicon Golf Course, Bankston Park, Fillmore, Monti, Waupeton, Lattnerville, Pinicon Ridge Park, Buck Creek, Baileys Ford Park and Petersburg. This includes Interstate 380 between mile markers 27 and 55. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

