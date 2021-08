Opinions on Huawei can be divisive depending on who you speak to. But if there’s one part of Huawei that can’t be argued, it’s that the company’s top smartphones have consistently offered some of the best mobile camera hardware in the industry. In fact, a good case can be made that a chunk of today’s smartphone camera trends — Periscope zoom lens, using larger image sensors, utilizing a more pixel-dense sensor for the purpose of pixel-binning — were first seen in a Huawei smartphone. A P-series phone, to be particular.