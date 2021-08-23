Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

We're all going to pay for the unvaccinated

By Caitlin Owens
Posted by 
Axios
Axios
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The spike in hospitalizations of unvaccinated adults — which are almost all preventable — cost the U.S. health system more than $2 billion in June and July, per a KFF analysis. Why it matters: Those costs are ultimately shouldered by all of us, not just those who remain unvaccinated and...

www.axios.com

Comments / 7

Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
58K+
Followers
24K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Health Security#Layoffs#Kff#Cdc#Covid#Americans#The Urban Institute#Medicaid#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You'll Be Turned Away From Here Starting Next Month

As the Delta variant continues to take hold in the U.S., unvaccinated people are seeing their day-to-day life affected more than others. Due to the heightened risk of infection, more institutions and companies are requiring individuals to show proof of vaccination. In some major cities, like New York, New Orleans, and San Francisco, vaccine mandates are being put in place for indoor spaces like restaurants and event venues. And now, if you're not vaccinated, your travel plans could be upended too.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Some Unvaccinated Americans Blame Fully Vaccinated People For COVID-19 Surge: Poll

Some unvaccinated Americans blame vaccinated individuals for the surge of Delta COVID-19 cases in the country than blame themselves, a new poll found. In a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, it was found that 6% of unvaccinated Americans said they were responsible for the rise in COVID-19 cases in the United States. However, 7% say vaccinated Americans should be blamed the most for the spread.
Public HealthNewsweek

The Unvaccinated Are Losing Jobs and Friends

As governments throughout the world push to get their populations vaccinated against COVID and fully reopen their economies, those who refuse the vaccine could see their relationships and job opportunities affected. Concerns about the safety of the vaccines have been exacerbated by the spread of disinformation, while some see the...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Be Kicked Out of Here This Month

In certain pockets of the U.S., unvaccinated people are getting turned away from restaurants, bars, and other indoor venues. Entire cities, like New York, New Orleans, and San Francisco, are requiring proof of vaccination for many indoor spaces, while businesses in other areas of the country are enacting their own vaccine mandates. And now, colleges are instituting another way to prevent unvaccinated students from perpetuating the spread of the virus on campus.
Boston, MABoston Globe

Here’s why doctors say you shouldn’t get a COVID-19 booster shot — yet

With the Delta variant driving a surge in COVID-19 cases, some vaccinated people are scrambling for an extra layer of protection in the form of a booster shot. But public health officials and doctors say that while it’s possible that an extra vaccine shot could boost immunity, distributing boosters now could have unintended effects, both on a personal level and from a global health perspective. No vaccines have yet been approved in the United States for use as booster shots.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

Americans have had it with vaccine refusers and anti-mandate politicians

We have turned a corner. Science-believing, vaccine-literate Americans no longer want to tiptoe around the hardcore vaccine refusers for fear of offending them or — mercy me — making them feel disrespected. Republicans who actively try to block responsible conduct are on especially thin ice. The vaccinated want their lives back — without the masks.
Public HealthPosted by
NJ.com

What can my employer do if I refuse a COVID vaccine?

Now that the Pfizer COVID vaccine has received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), more companies are mandating their employees get vaccinated. Other companies are not mandating vaccines but instead are using different incentives to encourage workers to get the shot, such as bonuses, gift card offers or paid time off.
Public Healthdeseret.com

New study reveals the real risk of the delta variant for unvaccinated people

There’s a new study that presents troubling news for unvaccinated Americans — hospitalization risk doubles from the delta variant of the coronavirus. The study — which was peer-reviewed and published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases — found that the delta variant can more than double the risk of hospitalization for unvaccinated people.
Public HealthSlate

Don’t Want to Get Vaccinated? It Could Cost You.

Refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 was already a reckless health decision. Lately, it’s been turning into an expensive one, too. Take the price of insurance. On Wednesday, Delta Airlines announced that it would charge unvaccinated employees an extra $200 per month for their health coverage and require that they be tested for the coronavirus weekly. At least part of the airline’s motivation was financial. Like many major corporations, the airline is self-insured, meaning that it pays the medical claims of its own workers, and in an open memo to staff, CEO Ed Bastian noted that the average hospital stay for COVID had cost it $50,000. While 75 percent of its workforce is vaccinated, Delta wants to push the number higher.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Unvaccinated people twice as likely to be reinfected with COVID: study

Unvaccinated people are more than twice as likely to be reinfected with COVID-19 as the fully vaccinated, a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. The agency said the finding supports its recommendation "that all eligible persons be offered COVID-19 vaccination, regardless of previous SARS-CoV-2 infection...
Public Healthcheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Do Unvaccinated People Not Spread COVID-19?

A post shared on Facebook claims the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus is being spread through individuals who are vaccinated against COVID-19, while unvaccinated people aren’t spreading the virus. Verdict: Misleading. Both vaccinated and unvaccinated people can spread COVID-19, but vaccines can reduce the risk of transmission and severe...
Public HealthCBS News

Can you be fired for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19?

More U.S. businesses have started requiring employees to get their COVID-19 shots, leaving the unvaccinated with a stark choice: Get jabbed or seek work elsewhere. A range of large companies, from CVS Health to United Airlines, have announced vaccine mandates since the Food and Drug Administration last week gave final approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. So what happens when a worker refuses to get vaccinated?

Comments / 0

Community Policy