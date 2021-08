After more than a year of remote learning and hybrid schedules, the country has entered the sophomore year of the COVID-19 pandemic. While many parents and students are eager for going back to school, it may not look as “normal” as many had hoped. COVID-19’s dangerous Delta variant has been surging across the U.S., prompting the CDC to release new guidance on indoor masks for vaccinated Americans and school children, and leaving parents curious to know what the typical school day will look like.