Poland's Budimex, Lotos create flower-scented asphalt

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BLrg2_0ba2ROpa00
A construction site near a newly-opened portion of a ring road is seen in Warsaw city September 20, 2013. Picture taken September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Polish construction firm Budimex (BDXP.WA) and refiner Lotos (LTSP.WA) have created a floral-scented asphalt in a bid to improve working conditions for road builders, Budimex said on Monday.

While vapours emitted by ordinary asphalt are not harmful to humans, the novel material will provide a more comfortable working environment for construction workers paving roads, Budimex said.

The new bitumen contains a mixture of natural and synthetic essential oils, most of which neutralise the typical smell of asphalt, while the remaining ones add a more pleasing scent to the compound.

"At times one could smell the scent of flowers, which made working more pleasant", Slawomir Szpak, a foreman for Budimex was quoted as saying in a press release.

Budimex said it will consider introducing the new compound on a wider scale.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

“That old September feeling, left over from school days, of summer passing, vacation nearly done, obligations gathering, books and football in the air ... Another fall, another turned page: there was something of jubilee in that annual autumnal beginning, as if last year's mistakes had been wiped clean by summer.” – Wallace Stegner.

