If you love taking in the splendor of the foliage in Upstate New York, fall 2021 may be a disappointment for you. AIt is always a bummer when summer in Upstate New York comes to end, but everything the first half of autumn has to offer really softens the blow. Seasonal fall beers, apple picking, and comfortable, crips weather make the harvest season really enjoyable. But this year one thing we love about fall could look a little different. And it is all because of warmer than average temperatures in the months ahead.