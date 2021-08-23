Cancel
Heat remains the big issue in the forecast

By Daniel Phillips
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ETNFG_0ba2R3Na00

The intense heat from the weekend is spilling over for another few days with the highs expected to push into the upper 90s, and the heat index close to 110.

So far a Heat Advisory will be in effect from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm in St. Landry and Evangeline Parish, but it would not be surprising to see more parishes added to that list.

Plenty of sunshine on Monday, and rain chances are going to remain minimal at only about a 10% chance of rain.

This intense heat will remain for at least another day with Tuesday's forecast looking almost identical to Monday.

As we get to the middle part of the week we'll see those temperatures return closer to normal with low 90 temperatures and daily scattered showers.

