Coronation Street Spoilers: Simon Barlow Intrudes Into Nina’s Space In An Attempt To Save Kelly

By Khim Ann
celebratingthesoaps.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpoilers show Nina shaking in fear after Simon Barlow confronts her to remember the night of the attack. Corrie viewers have seen how the bereaved girlfriend spiraled downward since the death of Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni) due to a hate attack. Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) suffered from injuries but had wished she could have swapped places with Seb after learning she was the original target of the hate crime.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Neilson
Person
Sally Carman
Person
Alex Bain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coronation Street#Bullying#Sos
