Coronation Street Spoilers: Simon Barlow Intrudes Into Nina’s Space In An Attempt To Save Kelly

Coronation Spoilers hint that Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) and Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) may bump heads in upcoming episodes as they continue seeing things differently about how to handle the Hope (Isabella Flanagan) situation. As viewers may remember, Hope has been feeling jealous about the new baby and because of this, she has been acting out. This has to lead her actions to become more serious and leads to the incident that to Alina being in a burning flat which eventually led to her miscarriage. However, will Hope face consequences for her actions?