22-Year-Old Man In Critical Condition After Shooting In Washington Park

THE COLONY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in The Colony are investigating a double-stabbing in the popular Grandscape entertainment area near Nebraska Furniture Mart. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, August 26, in the 5700 block of Grandscape Boulevard near the Seven Doors Kitchen. Police said two men were assaulted by a man with a knife. Those men are in critical condition. Both suffered multiple knife wounds and one of the victims was stabbed in the neck, police said. As of 8:45 p.m., the two victims were in surgery. The suspect took off, but officers found him a short time later and took him into custody. He resisted and officer used a taser on him. A social media post from Jen Mackey shows officers running through the development. The Colony Police in Grandscape area (credit: Jen Mackey – Facebook) It’s not yet clear if the suspect and victims knew each other. The suspect’s name has not yet been released. He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest and resisting arrest. Police said this appeared to be an isolated incident and “there is no further danger to our community.”