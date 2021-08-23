Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

22-Year-Old Man In Critical Condition After Shooting In Washington Park

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Posted by 
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mHetU_0ba2QBSm00

CHICAGO (CBS)– A 22-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in Washington Park overnight.

Police said a man and woman were found with gunshot wounds, in the 5500 block of South Michigan Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. A car was located at the scene.

The man was shot in the head and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The 18-year-old woman suffered a graze wound and is expected to recover.

Police are investigating.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
38K+
Followers
18K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Washington Park, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Oakley, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: 12-Year-Old Killed, Woman Critically Hurt After Car Tries To Beat Train At Oakley Crossing

OAKLEY, Contra Costa County (CBS SF) — A freight train hit a vehicle on the tracks in Oakley Wednesday, killing a 12-year-old boy and critically injuring a woman. The collision happened at about 12:53 p.m. at a railroad crossing at E. Cypress Road just east of Main St. A 19-year-old woman was airlifted to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek with critical injuries while three other people were taken by ambulance to area hospitals, according to Fire Marshal Steve Aubert with the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District. On Wednesday afternoon, Oakley Union Elementary School District Superintendent Jeff Palmquist said in a...
Chicago, ILfox32chicago.com

Woman found dead in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood

CHICAGO - A woman was found dead Sunday morning in Lawndale on the West Side. The woman, believed by police to be between 35 and 40-years-old, was discovered unresponsive about 7:40 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Polk Street, Chicago Police said. She appeared to have stab wounds to...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Man Dead, Woman Critically Hurt After Car Slams Into Tree In St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was killed and a woman seriously injured early Monday morning after a car crashed into a tree in St. Paul. The St. Paul Police Department says the crash happened around 2 a.m. on the 1300 block of White Bear Avenue on the city’s east side. Witnesses reported that a vehicle slammed into a tree and was smoking. Responding officers found a 43-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman inside the car. The man had suffered grave injuries, and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. Crews extricated the woman from the vehicle and brought her to Regions Hospital for treatment. She was listed in critical but stable condition. The cause of the crash is under investigation. It’s unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor.   More On WCCO.com: Abby Anderson, Sister Of Runner Gabe Grunewald, Killed By Driver In Falcon Heights Several People Extricated From Vehicles After Semi Crash On I-35W In Bloomington, Fire Dept. Says Twin Cities Man Catches Near-Record Muskie On Bde Maka Ska Man Arrested In Connection With Killing Of Amanda Vangrinsven
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Daily News

NYC man in critical condition after jump from Brooklyn balcony

A man was in critical condition Saturday after leaping from a Brooklyn building, police said. The victim, 27, apparently jumped from a fourth-floor balcony at Lorimer St. near Meserole St. in East Williamsburg around 3 a.m., according to cops. They found the bloodied victim, who was naked, sprawled out on the sidewalk in front of the building, suffering from multiple broken bones and internal ...
Chicago, ILNWI.com

Police: Man shot after stepping outside to smoke

GARY — A Chicago man was shot in the back when he went outside to smoke a cigarette late Saturday night, police said. According to Lt. Dawn Westerfield, the 20-year-old man was visiting a cousin in the 2400 block of Delaware Street when he stepped outside about 11:15 p.m. and heard gunshots. A dark-colored vehicle then approached, rolled its windows down and one or more people inside the vehicle began shooting at him, he said.
Chicago, ILABC7 Chicago

CTA Red Line shooting in Englewood kills 1, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A person was shot and killed while riding a Red Line train in Englewood Thursday. About 4:20 p.m., a male was on the train traveling in the 200-block of West Garfield Boulevard when three people approached him and one of them fired shots, Chicago police said. The male...
Rockford, ILMyStateline.com

13-year-old shot in parking lot of Rockford middle school

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 13-year-old was shot during a fight in the parking lot of West Middle School on Sunday. Police said officers were called to the school, at 1900 N Rockton Avenue, around 2 p.m. There, they met with witnesses and were led to the victim, who had been shot in the side.
Lexington, KYfoxlexington.com

1 person dead after late night shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington Police are investigating a deadly Sunday evening shooting. It happened around 9:15 p.m. off Pemberton Lane and Stoll Poole Court. Police tell FOX 56 they received a call of shots fired. When they arrived on scene, they found a person with a gunshot wound.

Comments / 2

Community Policy