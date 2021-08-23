Cancel
Parkville, MD

Juvenile Arrested In Connection With Double Stabbing In Parkville

By CBS Baltimore Staff
PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A juvenile was arrested in connection with the Sunday night stabbing of two teenagers near Villa Cresta Elementary School, the Baltimore County Police Department announced on Monday.

Officers were called to the 2600 block of Rader Avenue about 8:30 p.m. Sunday night and found a 19-year-old young man and a 15-year-old girl suffering from stab wounds in the upper body.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition, police said.

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding this stabbing.

The juvenile’s name is being withheld in accordance with state law, police said.

